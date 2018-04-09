Qatar Airways Increases Flights to Muscat

MIAMI — Qatar Airways will add two additional daily flights to Muscat service, starting on April 10 and June 15. The additional frequencies will take the daily services to seven.

According to the carrier, the decision to increase frequency came after the high demand for Oman flights from both, tourists and business travelers. The two additional operations will take to 70 the airline’s number of weekly flights to Oman, including 14 flights to Salalah and seven flights to Sohar.

We are adding two additional frequencies to #Muscat – just in time for summer vacation! https://t.co/qOlYUUQ9wb #MuscatTogether pic.twitter.com/0ROZkqLl8M — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) April 8, 2018

The flights starting on April 10 and June 15 will be served by an Airbus A320, seating 12 passengers in Business Class and 132 in Economy Class.

However, the new frequency will be suspended temporarily during the Islamic tradition of Ramadan, from May 16 until June 15, and will resume following the Eid holiday.

Qatar’s national carrier first began services to the Sultanate of Oman in 2000. In 2013, Salalah was added to be followed by Sohar in 2017.

Qatar Airways operates a fleet composed of 200 aircraft to 150 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, North America and South America.

The airline already announced new destinations that will be launched in 2018-19, including London Gatwick and Cardiff, United Kingdom; Lisbon, Portugal; Tallinn, Estonia; Valletta, Malta; Cebu and Davao, Philippines; Langkawi, Malaysia; Da Nang, Vietnam; Bodrum, Antalya and ; Mykonos, Greece and Málaga, Spain.

Additional daily frequency commencing April 10:

Doha (DOH) to Muscat (MCT) QR1138 departs 11:25 arrives 14:15.

Muscat (MCT) to Doha (DOH) QR1139 departs 15:35 arrives 16:20.

Additional daily frequency commencing June 15:

Doha (DOH) to Muscat (MCT) QR1124 departs 16:55 arrives 19:45

Muscat (MCT) to Doha (DOH) QR1125 departs 22:10 arrives 22:55

“We are delighted to offer two more daily frequencies to Muscat, one of our most sought-after destinations. These new services, coinciding perfectly with the arrival of the summer holidays, will provide passengers even greater flexibility and convenience in connecting to one of the many destinations on our rapidly-expanding global network,” said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways CEO.