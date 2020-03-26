Qatar Airways To Add Rescue Flights To Australia

MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) is set to expand operations to Australia starting March 29 to get its customers back home, adding in the process 48,000 extra seats to the market. This will be the first time the airline operates in Brisbane.

The carrier will operate the following frequencies:

Daily Service to Brisbane (Boeing 777-300ER)

Double daily service to Perth (Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER)

Double daily service to Melbourne (Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 777-300ER)

Triple daily service to Sydney (Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 777-300ER)

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We know there are many people who want to be with their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”

“We are thankful to the Australian Government, Airports, and staff for their support in helping us to add additional flights to get people home, and in particular, to bring flights to Brisbane,” added Al Baker.

The carrier operates around 150 daily flights to more than 70 cities worldwide. Al Baker noted that while governments have put in place flight restrictions, QR is working closely with governments around the world to reinstate or add more flights.

Safety measure for travelers

According to the carrier’s website, QR hygiene standards include the regular disinfection of aircraft, the use of cleaning products recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and thermal screening of crew.

In addition, QR’s aircraft feature the most advanced air filtration systems, equipped with industrial-size HEPA filters that remove 99.97% of viral and bacterial contaminants from re-circulated air, providing the most effective protection against infection.

Furthermore, QR’s catering company was the first organization in the world to achieve ISO22000:2018 certification in 2019 from Bureau Veritas with UKAS accreditation, thus reassuring a safe flight back home.