Qatar Airways Signs Welsh Marketing Agreement

LONDON — With the inaugural flight for Qatar Airways from Doha to Cardiff just around the corner, it has been confirmed that the carrier has signed a marketing agreement with the Welsh government.

The partnership is intended to help not only increase tourism in Wales but also to boost the profitability of this route. There has been some speculation from local media that the route would be reduced before it even begins, but these concerns have appeared to be silenced today with this new agreement.

Qatar Airways is offering welsh business and tourists access to 150 onward destinations from its hub in Doha. It is the first middle eastern carrier to ever operate out of the welsh capital and they are likely to do well with it.

As it currently stands for welsh business to travel to most countries they would have to travel to airports like Heathrow or Gatwick which can be quite expensive for smaller business but with the new service from Cardiff Qatar are tapping into the market of all business allowing them access to the global market in ways they may not have had before.

Wales tourism minister, Lord Elis-Thomas, said: “It’s extremely good news that we’ve been able to work with Qatar Airways on this significant marketing partnership agreement. The new route provides an unprecedented opportunity to enhance global tourism and trade links and showcases Wales internationally. The majority of international visitors to Wales visit as part of a UK-wide tour. This new route into Cardiff provides an additional UK entry point from Asia-Pacific markets.”

Reports have shown that over the past week the Welsh and Qatar Airways representatives have met with more than 300 travel and trade representative in Sydney, Melbourne Perth, Adelaide, and Auckland.

It is clear from Qatar Airways’ stance that they are determined to make the new route work and for it to be prosperous to not only Qatar but to Wales as a country, this will have most likely been at the forefront of the welsh government’s decision to sign this agreement.

It remains to be seen if daily flights will be a viable future for the airline going forward, but this new agreement will certainly help both Wales and Qatar increase passenger demand in the future.