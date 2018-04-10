Qatar Airways Signs for 5 More Boeing 777 Freighters

LONDON — Boeing and Qatar Airways today signed a letter of intent to purchase five 777 Freighters, valued at $1.7 billion at list prices.

The letter of intent was signed during a ceremony attended by Qatari Minister of Finance and Qatar Airways Chairman, Ali Sharif Al Emadi, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister.

Excited to announce we have signed a letter of intent with @qatarairways for the purchase of five #Boeing 777 Freighters✈️ continuing the global expansion of its cargo network. https://t.co/oai30ozsKT pic.twitter.com/nUGHdMOnUG — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) April 10, 2018

“The addition of five 777 Freighters is a significant moment for our cargo division,” said Mr. Al Baker. “As the world’s third-largest cargo operator, Qatar Airways continues to invest in fleet expansion. This transaction will be a reinforcement of our confidence in Boeing to continue to deliver an outstanding product that meets our exacting standards. We expect no less than perfection, and we are confident that Boeing will continue to deliver that.”

READ MORE: All Nippon Airways Order Two 777 Freighters

Qatar Airways currently operates a fleet of nearly 100 Boeing widebody airplanes and has about 100 more Boeing airplanes on order.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways and we deeply appreciate their business and the positive impact on Boeing, our employees, suppliers and communities,” said McAllister. “We are honored that one of the world’s leading international cargo carriers recognizes the unmatched capabilities of the 777 Freighter and wants to buy more to lift their growing freight operations.”

The 777 Freighter is capable of flying 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a payload of 112 tons (102 metric tons or 102,000 kg). The airplane’s long range translates into significant savings as fewer stops mean lower landing fees, less congestion, lower cargo handling costs and shorter delivery times.

Qatar Airways’ cargo network has expanded significantly over the past few years and this fresh order agreed in Doha establishes that fact. On top of the expansive passenger services that the carrier operates, they want to combine and complement that with a cargo system that can thrive all areas.

With prosperous route networks across Europe and Asia, Qatar Airways Cargo can use these new freighters to their advantage and start new connection points to these markets from Doha, their central hub.