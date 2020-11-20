LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR) today unveiled a specially-branded Boeing 777 aircraft painted with a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 livery to mark two years until the tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022.

The bespoke aircraft was hand-painted to commemorate the airline’s partnership with FIFA. More aircraft in the QR fleet will feature the FIFA livery and will visit several destinations in the network. The Boeing 777-300ER will enter service on 21 November operating flights QR095 and QR096 between Doha and Zurich.

The inaugural route of the aircraft further reiterates the airline’s commitment to the FIFA partnership by flying to the home of FIFA in Switzerland on this significant date.

Qatar Airways B777 special livery. Photo: aviation24.be

Statement from Qatar Airways

Akbar Al Baker, CEO of QR, said, “We are tremendously excited to celebrate our partnership with FIFA and Qatar’s status as host of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by introducing this unique aircraft to our fleet. As Official Partner and Official Airline of FIFA, we can feel the excitement building with two years to go until we will welcome the world to our beautiful country.”

“Qatar’s readiness to host FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is evident all around us. At QR, our network recently expanded to 100 destinations, and will further grow to more than 125 destinations by March 2021, with an increasing frequency enabling our passengers to travel when they want across the globe, safely and reliably.”

“At Hamad International Airport, Official Airport Partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, preparations for the expected traffic growth are well underway. The airport expansion project will increase capacity to more than 58 million passengers annually by 2022.”

Salam Al Shawa, Senior Vice President Marketing and Corporate Communications at QR, added, “QR is proud to continue its journey supporting FIFA tournaments and with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 now just two years away, we are especially excited to reveal this beautiful aircraft.”

Photo: James Field

Statement from FIFA

Hassan Al Thawadi, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Secretary-General and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC Chairman, said “As we approach the two years until kick-off milestone on 21 November, it’s great to see other key tournament delivery partners such as QR achieve their own important Qatar 2022 objectives.”

“Seeing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 brand covering an entire aircraft is an exciting moment for everyone involved in delivering this historic tournament and an important promotional step on our road to 2022.”

“We hope this reveal helps excite fans at the prospect of flying here on one of these aircraft in just two years’ time for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab World and we look forward to welcoming everyone that arrives in Qatar.”

Jean-François Pathy, FIFA Director of Marketing, said, “Our Official Partner QR launching this striking, iconic aircraft featuring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 livery is an important milestone. We are looking forward to welcoming fans from around the globe to experience this unique FIFA World Cup and discover Qatar in two years’ time.”

