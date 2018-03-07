Qatar Airways Reveals Aggressive Expansion Plans at ITB Berlin 2018

MIAMI — Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker, announced at the ITB opening day press conference 16 new destinations to be launched in 2018 – 2019.

ITB Berlin is one of the largest international travel fair. At the press conference, the Doha-based carrier announced its first direct service to Luxembourg, as well as new destinations that will be added to its network like:

READ MORE: Qatar Airways to Offer Its New Qsuite on New York and Washington Flights

London Gatwick and Cardiff in the United Kingdom;

Lisbon in Portugal;

Tallinn in Estonia;

Valletta in Malta;

Cebu and Davao in the Philippines;

Langkawi in Malaysia;

Da Nang in Vietnam;

Bodrum, Antalya, and Hatay in Turkey;

Mykonos and Thessaloniki in Greece;

And Málaga in Spain.

Additionally, services to Warsaw, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Prague, and Kyiv will increase to a double daily frequency, while services to Madrid, Barcelona and the Maldives will increase to triple daily.

Qatar Airways CEO said that during the blockade the airline continued its expansion: “It continued its march ahead. We kept our country supplied and we became prouder as a nation. The blockade made my ruler an icon of defiance. Today, we are more independent than we were nine months ago. We are very defiant, and Qatar Airways will keep on expanding and keep on raising the flag for my country all over the globe.”

Moreover, the airline said it has further developments for the upcoming year, including additions to the airline’s sporting sponsorship portfolio. Qatar Airways is already the official sponsor of several sporting events, including the FIFA World Cups Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Qatar Airways currently operates a 200-aircraft fleet from Hamad International Airport (HIA) and the last month, it received the first Airbus A350-1000 as the launch customer.

Qatar Airways will be at the ITB this week with its new exhibition of a redesigned stand until March 11 presenting the Qsuite.