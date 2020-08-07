LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR) has announced the resumption of its Nairobi (NBO) & Kigali (KGL) flights.

This brings the total destination count to eight in the African continent.

Qatar will operate 14 weekly flights to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi with only three weekly flights to Kigali.

The other destinations that the airline serves in Africa are:

Addis Ababa (ADD)

Dar es Salaam (DAR)

Djibouti (JIB)

Kilimanjaro (JRO)

Zanzibar (ZNZ)

Tunis (TUN)

Photo: Nick van der Hook

Comments from Al Baker

Commenting on the news was Qatar Airways CEO HE Mr. Akbar Al Baker who emphasized delight over such resumption of flights.

“We are delighted to resume flights to Nairobi and Kigali, totaling our flights to 33 weekly flights into Africa with eight destinations.”

“During the pandemic, Qatar Airways have become the largest global carrier to maintain its schedule in taking people home with the highest safety measures.”

“Our wide network of flights during these challenging times has ensured we have kept up to date with the latest in international airport procedures.”

“Qatar Airways has been the most reliable airline during the pandemic and will continue to ensure its promised five-star service and hospitality is delivered across its network.”

“We hope to see many people come visit Kenya and Rwanda and explore the world’s stunning wildlife and more.”

PHOTO: Qatar Airways.

Strong African Relationships

Qatar has had a strong duo of relationships with the two destinations in recent times.

With almost 15 years of operations in Nairobi and eight in Kigali, there has been considerable long-standing demand that the airline has been keen to tap into.

It shows how strong demand is from Doha. This is due to the international connectivity still offered in a pandemic period.

For Nairobi, QR remains operational on the cargo front.

With the twice-weekly scheduled services to Nairobi, four weekly flights were added.

Two of the weekly flights is operated by an Airbus A330 Freighter and the other four by its Boeing 777 Freighters.

Photo: Nick van der Hook

Qatar Airways Remains in a Strong Position

As it continues to resume flights, it can now begin to think ahead for specific events.

One event is the FIFA 2022 World Cup, which is being held in Doha.

This means that going forward, connectivity is a must for the airline in order for the country and the carrier to survive.