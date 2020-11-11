MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) is resuming services to Algiers (ALG), Kyiv (KBP), Miami (MIA), Phuket (HKT), Seychelles (SEZ), Tbilisi (TBS), and Warsaw (WAW), the airline’s website announced on November 11.

Qatar Airways is reinstating the services, as follows: Algiers (two weekly flights starting 13 November); Kyiv (three weekly flights starting 18 December); Miami (two weekly flights starting 14 November); Phuket (two weekly flights starting 4 December); Seychelles (three weekly flights starting 15 December); Tbilisi (one weekly flight started 5 November); and Warsaw (three weekly flights starting 16 December).

In addition to the mentioned services, the airline is also increasing frequencies to New York (JFK) and Chicago (ORD), with increases to 14 weekly services on November 14, and increases to nine weekly services on November 15, respectively.

The airline will, per the website, “also launch two new destinations in December with one weekly flight to Luanda, Angola starting from December 14 and four weekly flights to San Francisco from December 15.”

Photo: James Field

Comments from Qatar Airways CEO

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker told the website that QR is “delighted to continue rebuilding our network, resuming routes and adding new destinations,” adding that the airlines have made its priority “to not only restart most of our existing destinations as soon as possible but also to launch new routes.” Al-Baker also lauded QR’s fleet and seamless travel experience for the airline’s customers.

“Our fleet of of technologically advanced, sustainable aircraft has enabled us to lead the industry operating more frequencies to provide our passengers increased connectivity and the flexibility to travel when they want. With more than 700 weekly flights currently to just over 100 destinations, and plans to increase our network to more than 125 destinations by the end of the IATA Winter Season, our passengers will enjoy more options to travel when they want across the globe, safely and reliably,” Al-Baker said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic reduction in travel demand, Qatar’s Airbus A380 fleet has been on the ground “as it is not environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market,” the website stated, increasing reliance on its Airbus A350s, as well as on other twin-engine aircraft.

Featured image: Aidan Pullino

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.