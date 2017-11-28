Qatar Airways to Offer Its New Qsuite on New York and Washington Flights

MIAMI — Qatar Airways will celebrate its 10th anniversary flying to the U.S. by launching its all-new Qsuite product on its Doha-New York service, starting on December 16, 2017. It will be followed shortly by the Washington-Dulles (IAD) route on January 16, 2018.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Qsuite to the United States in December and January, in two of our most important gateway markets: New York and Washington D.C.,” said Qatar Airways Vice President for the Americas, Günter Saurwein.

New York and Washington join London and Paris as the first routes on Qatar Airways’ network to offer the Qsuite product.

The Boeing 777-300(ER)’s Qsuite features double beds available in Business Class and private cabins for up to four people with privacy panels that stow away for customers to have a private room.

Also, it has adjustable panels and movable TV monitors on the center four seats, transforming the space into a suite to work, dine and socialize. “This product will transform premium international travel by bringing a First Class experience to the Business Class cabin,” added Saurwein.

“With this innovative offering – which features the first-ever double bed in Business Class – we have set a new standard for the industry,” he said.

Qatar Airways unveiled Qsuite last March as a new concept of its Business Class on retrofitted aircraft of their fleet. Recently, in June 2017, it was launched in the Doha to London and Paris routes.

Hello from Doha, Qatar 👋🏽 Excellent flight with @QatarAirways in the #QSuite. Loved the double bed 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/tkoelwdGTg — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) November 23, 2017

The Doha-based carrier serves more than 150 international destinations like Prague, Czech Republic; Sohar, Sultanate of Oman; Kiev, Ukraine, and Auckland, New Zealand. And ten cities across the U.S.; including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Additionally, the airline has announced upcoming service to Chiang Mai, Thailand; Canberra, Australia; and Penang, Malaysia.