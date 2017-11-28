Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways to Offer Its New Qsuite on New York and Washington Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Qatar Airways to Offer Its New Qsuite on New York and Washington Flights

Qatar Airways to Offer Its New Qsuite on New York and Washington Flights
November 28
10:33 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Qatar Airways will celebrate its 10th anniversary flying to the U.S. by launching its all-new Qsuite product on its Doha-New York service, starting on December 16, 2017. It will be followed shortly by the Washington-Dulles (IAD) route on January 16, 2018.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Qsuite to the United States in December and January, in two of our most important gateway markets: New York and Washington D.C.,” said Qatar Airways Vice President for the Americas, Günter Saurwein.

READ MORE: PAS 2017: Touring Qatar Airways New Q-Suite

New York and Washington join London and Paris as the first routes on Qatar Airways’ network to offer the Qsuite product.

The Boeing 777-300(ER)’s Qsuite features double beds available in Business Class and private cabins for up to four people with privacy panels that stow away for customers to have a private room.

Also, it has adjustable panels and movable TV monitors on the center four seats, transforming the space into a suite to work, dine and socialize. “This product will transform premium international travel by bringing a First Class experience to the Business Class cabin,” added Saurwein.

“With this innovative offering – which features the first-ever double bed in Business Class – we have set a new standard for the industry,” he said.

Qatar Airways unveiled Qsuite last March as a new concept of its Business Class on retrofitted aircraft of their fleet. Recently, in June 2017, it was launched in the Doha to London and Paris routes.

READ MORE: Qatar Airways Unveils its New Business Class

The Doha-based carrier serves more than 150 international destinations like Prague, Czech Republic; Sohar, Sultanate of Oman; Kiev, Ukraine, and Auckland, New Zealand. And ten cities across the U.S.; including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Additionally, the airline has announced upcoming service to Chiang Mai, Thailand; Canberra, Australia; and Penang, Malaysia.

0
Tags
777BoeingBoeing 777IADJFKNew YorkQatar AirwaysQsuiteWashington D.C.

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.