LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR) Privilege Club has cut the number of Qmiles required to book award flights by up to 49% in a major development in its transformation to provide more and better rewards to its loyal members.

Privilege Club’s Qmiles requirements will be reduced for award flight for all members traveling with QR on connecting flights through the Best Airport in the Middle East. The same will go for those traveling to or from Doha to Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceana.

Privilege Club members booking flexi award tickets, which require twice the number of Qmiles as award flights, will also benefit from these reductions.

Members can use Privilege Club’s Qcalculator to find out the number of Qmiles required for award flights for their preferred route and choice of cabin.

Photo: James Field

Privilege Club New Policy

Under the new policy, in Business Class, return award flights from Sao Paulo (GRU) to Tokyo (HND) are reduced by 49% from 391,000 to 200,000 Qmiles.

From Auckland (AKL) to Los Angeles (LAX) by 45% per cent from 434,000 to 240,000, from Paris (CDG) to Bangkok (BKK) by 40% per cent from 251,000 to 150,000 and from Doha (DOH) to London (LHR) by 26% per cent from 116,000 to 86,000.

In Economy Class, return award flights from Mumbai (BOM) to New York (JFK) are reduced by 39% per cent from 131,500 to 80,000 Qmiles.

Earlier this year, QR Privilege Club revised its Qmiles policy to offer more flexibility, when a member earns or spends Qmiles, their balance is now valid for 36 months.

Additionally, Privilege Club recently removed booking fees for award flights. Members booking Business Class award flights will continue to receive complimentary lounge access and seat allocation.

Photo: Aidan Pullino

How To Earn Qmiles

Members of Privilege Club will continue to earn Qmiles when traveling with QR, or any of the airline’s partners. They can also earn Qmiles by using QR credit cards and when shopping with Privilege Club retail and lifestyle partners.

Qmiles can be redeemed for a rage of exciting benefits including award flights, upgrades or extra baggage on QR, shopping in Qatar Duty Free as well flights and hotel stays with partners.

Photo: Luca Flores

Statement from Qatar Airways

Mr. Thierry Antinori, QR CCO, said “Your Qmiles now take you further when you travel with us on medium, long and ultra-long haul flights. We have increased their power in an important effort to ensure that our valued QR Privilege Club members will be amply rewarded for their loyalty.”

Antinori also said, “This step is a part of the wider transformation of our loyalty program that has seen a number of enhancements this year, with more exciting changes to follow in the coming months. Our aim is to establish and cement ourselves as the leading airline loyalty program in the Middle East and among the best in the world.”

Featured image: Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner reg. A7-BCG taking off from Zurich International Airport (ZRH). Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

