Qatar Airways to Operate Four Weekly Flights to Las Vegas

MIAMI — Qatar Airways has announced it will commence four times weekly, non-stop service to Las Vegas, Nevada, starting 8 January 2018.

The new service will be the airline’s 11th destination to the United States, connecting McCarran International Airport to Hamad International Airport in Doha, making the airline the first Gulf carrier to provide regular scheduled service to Las Vegas, and it will be Qatar Airways’ second route from the American west, after the airline launched Los Angeles in January 2016..

“Growing our western United States network is important to the airline as we are seeing exponential growth in passenger demand from the East via our state of the art hub in Doha,” said Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker.

The new route will be served with a Boeing 777-200LR, operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Qatar Airways currently serves 10 American cities. Las Vegas will join Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City/JFK International Airport, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

“With each new US destination, we are bringing our signature Qatar Airways hospitality to more Americans and raising their expectations for the services and sophistication a global airline can offer,” Mr. Al Baker concluded.