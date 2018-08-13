Qatar Airways Leases Boeing 777F to Air France Cargo

LONDON – Qatar Airways Cargo has dry leased one of its Boeing 777 Freighters to Air France Cargo, while the French carrier’s pair of Triple Sevens undergo heavy maintenance in Singapore, at the Air France/KLM MRO facility.

Air France’s two 777 Freighters have an age of approximately 9 years. The airline was, in fact, the launch customer for this 777 variant back in 2009.

The two-year-old Qatari 777 joined the Air France operation by the end of July 2018 and will stay until the end of September 2018.

The plane will be deployed on flights to Mexico City, Guadalajara, Chicago-O’Hare, Prestwick, Dublin primarily, along with other routes within Air France’s cargo network.

The first Air France Cargo (AFC) 777 (F-GUOB) flew to Singapore as AF6900 on July 15.

Qatar’s Leasing Tactics

With the recent blockade in the Middle East, Qatar Airways has a surplus of planes, mostly Airbus A320s. These single-aisle planes have helped a myriad of airlines in Europe, including British Airways while it mitigated cabin crew strikes last summer.

Also, Qatar Airways jumped in during the Monarch Air repatriation flights during October 2017.

With the blockade slowly progressing in Doha’s favor, it is unclear what the strategy will be for Qatar Airways going into the next schedules in 2018 and 2019.