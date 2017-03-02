Qatar Airways to Lease LATAM’S Airbus A350 Jetliners

MIAMI — Qatar Airways is dry leasing four Airbus A350 aircraft from LATAM Airlines.

The A350 aircraft will begin revenue service tomorrow, March 2, 2017 operating the carrier’s Doha-Munich route. Under the dry leasing conditions, Qatar will be responsible for flight operations, crew planning and maintenance.

These four A350-900s will retain the LATAM Airlines livery and seating configuration of 30 Business Class seats and 309 Economy Class seats. Qatar Airways-configured A350s offer 36 seats in Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class.

“In order to meet growing demand for our services, Qatar Airways has entered into an agreement with LATAM Airlines Group to secure up to four A350 aircraft for up to one year,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said in a statement. “ The A350, for which Qatar Airways was the global launch customer, is the most technologically advanced aircraft in the skies today. Thanks to our strong partnership with LATAM, we are able to meet increasing customer demand in the short term, in an innovative way.”

Last December, Qatar Airways completed its acquisition of 10 percent of LATAM Airlines, in a transaction worth $608.4 million.

Founded in 2012 as a result of the merger between Chile’s LAN Airlines and Brazil’s TAM, has reported losses in the recent years amid a strong economic recession in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, which has forced the carrier to defer deliveries of new aircraft and adjust its fleet size.

The company, founded in 2012 through a tie-up between Chile’s LAN and Brazil’s TAM, has reported significant losses in recent years amid a recession in Brazil. That has caused a number of operational adjustments, including fleet reductions.

In addition to the leased LATAM A350 aircraft, Qatar Airways just took delivery of its 14th A350.