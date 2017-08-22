Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways Launches “Pre-Select Dining” Service for Premium Passengers

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Qatar Airways Launches “Pre-Select Dining” Service for Premium Passengers

Qatar Airways Launches “Pre-Select Dining” Service for Premium Passengers
August 22
10:24 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI – Yesterday, Qatar Airways introduced a “Pre-Select Dining” service for its Premium Class customers. The service provides personalized dinners for passengers on long-haul flights from their hub in Doha to Europe, North and South America, Australia and New Zealand.

How Is Qatar Coping With the Blockade?

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker said:

We are constantly looking for innovative ways to refine and enhance our products and services. Giving our Premium passengers the opportunity to pre-select their meals before they fly is another example of our unrivaled onboard experience. Our new Pre-Select Dining service follows the introduction of our groundbreaking Business Class seat, Qsuite, earlier this year.

Passengers will be able to choose on Qatar Airways website or mobile app, one main course from the onboard menu, 14 days before the flight until 24 hours before take-off. The new Pre-Select Dining service is in addition to Dining-on-Demand service already available for Premium Passengers.

PAS 2017: Touring Qatar Airways New Q-Suite

Qatar Airways plans to extend Premium Pre-Select Dining to other regions later this year. The Doha-based carrier has 150 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, North America and South America.

This program comes as Qatar rolls out its “Q-Suite” across its 777-300ER fleet. The airline is launching 26 new destinations including Chiang Mai in Thailand; Rio de Janeiro in Brazil; San Francisco in the U.S.; and Santiago de Chile in Chile.

0
Tags
QatarQatar Airways

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!