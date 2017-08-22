Qatar Airways Launches “Pre-Select Dining” Service for Premium Passengers

MIAMI – Yesterday, Qatar Airways introduced a “Pre-Select Dining” service for its Premium Class customers. The service provides personalized dinners for passengers on long-haul flights from their hub in Doha to Europe, North and South America, Australia and New Zealand.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker said:

We are constantly looking for innovative ways to refine and enhance our products and services. Giving our Premium passengers the opportunity to pre-select their meals before they fly is another example of our unrivaled onboard experience. Our new Pre-Select Dining service follows the introduction of our groundbreaking Business Class seat, Qsuite, earlier this year.

Passengers will be able to choose on Qatar Airways website or mobile app, one main course from the onboard menu, 14 days before the flight until 24 hours before take-off. The new Pre-Select Dining service is in addition to Dining-on-Demand service already available for Premium Passengers.

Qatar Airways plans to extend Premium Pre-Select Dining to other regions later this year. The Doha-based carrier has 150 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, North America and South America.

This program comes as Qatar rolls out its “Q-Suite” across its 777-300ER fleet. The airline is launching 26 new destinations including Chiang Mai in Thailand; Rio de Janeiro in Brazil; San Francisco in the U.S.; and Santiago de Chile in Chile.