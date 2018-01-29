Qatar Airways Launches New Service to Pattaya, Thailand

MIAMI — Qatar Airways launched today its first nonstop flight to Pattaya, Thailand. It is the fifth destination of the carrier to the country and is the first to be launched in 2018.

With the new route, Qatar Airways will now operate 64 weekly flights from Hamad International Airport (DOH) to Thailand. It serves weekly 35 flights to Bangkok, 14 to Phuket, four to Chiang Mai, daily to Krabi, and with the new addition, four to Pattaya.

Additionally, from March 25, the airline will also increase Bangkok service to six daily operations, making 71 flights a week to Thailand.

Boarding our first flight departing to Pattaya, our fifth gateway to Thailand on 28 January 2018 with a special gift for our passengers. #PattayaTogether pic.twitter.com/qcYtUpDRCE — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 28, 2018

“We are delighted to be the first Middle East airline to offer direct flights to Pattaya. Having also launched flights to Chiang Mai in Thailand just last month and soon to launch our sixth-daily flight to Bangkok, this new route reinforces and deepens the strong ties that exist between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Thailand,” said Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker.

The inaugural flight QR828 landed at U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport (UTP) at 06:30 am and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute.

Soonthorn Chaiyindeepum, Thai Ambassador to the State of Qatar, and Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, Marwan Koleilat, traveled onboard as a VIP delegation.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Rear Admiral Luechai Sri-Eamgool, Director for UTP; the Qatari Ambassador to Thailand, Sheikh Jassim Bin Abdulrahman Bin Mohamed Al-Thani; Chaicharn Aiemcharoen, Acting Governor of Chonburi Province; Sattawat Anantakon, Vice Governor of Rayong Province and Pol Maj Gen Anun Charoenchasri, Mayor of Pattaya City.

“We warmly welcome Qatar Airways’ first direct flight from Doha to U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport. These new direct flights will open up further seamless air connectivity for tourists and business visitors looking to visit Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard, further boosting our tourism industry and also aid in the development of foreign investments into U-Tapao Pattaya,” said UTP Director, Rear Admiral Luechai Sri-Eamgool.

Our crew and Thai cultural dancers welcomed the first flight to Pattaya. #PattayaTogether pic.twitter.com/8nwEijEBwo — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 29, 2018

“We launched this new route in direct response to increasing demand from our passengers, and we are proud to be able to fly them on our aircraft to experience our unrivaled five-star service,” remarked Al Baker.

The four-time a week service to Pattaya is operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways has operated services to Thailand for more than 20 years. Its first destination in Thailand was Bangkok, since then, the airline has been steadily increasing its number of flights to the country due to “tremendous passenger demand.”