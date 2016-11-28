Qatar Airways to Launch Las Vegas, Dublin and Rio de Janeiro Flights

MIAMI — Qatar Airways has announced a myriad of new routes for 2017-2018, including Las Vegas, its 11th destination in the United States.

Las Vegas joins Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York (JFK), Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Besides Las Vegas, the Doha-based carrier has added other seven new destinations, to be launched in 2017: Canberra, Dublin, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago de Chile, Medan in Indonesia, and Tabuk and Yanbu both in Saudi Arabia.

Back in June, Aer Lingus chief executive Stephen Kavanagh said that either the Irish airline would begin flying to Doha, or Qatar Airways would launch the service.

These new routes join to the list of destinations previously announced in March, and set to start next year, including Auckland (which will be the world’s longest commercial flight), Sarajevo, Skopje, Libreville, Nice, Chiang Mai and Douala.

“With today’s network announcement, we will be able to connect more people to more places than any other Gulf airline, and we will ensure our passengers will delight in the journey. At Qatar Airways, we are going places together with our passengers, and we look forward to welcoming these new destinations in 2017-18,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said in a statement.

Qatar Airways has opened a dozen new routes in 2016, with two more to come, Krabi on December 6, and the Seychelles on December 12.