Qatar Airways to Launch Direct Flights to Hatay, Turkey

MIAMI — Qatar Airways (QR) will launch new direct flights to the Turkish city of Hatay—the fifth gateway of the airline in Turkey.

Hatay, also known as Antakya, will receive a three-times-weekly service served with an Airbus A320, seating 12 passengers in Business Class and 132 in Economy Class.

Our fifth gateway to Turkey will take us to the Turkish city of Hatay. https://t.co/tRwHTghLC2 #HatayTogether pic.twitter.com/57aRx8vkVQ — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 5, 2018

“We are delighted to announce the launch of this new route, which reflects the close relationship between the State of Qatar and Turkey,” said Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker.

“And Turkey itself is continuing to grow in popularity with our passengers for both business and leisure purposes, attracting travelers who wish to enjoy its rich culture.”

Flight Schedule

Doha – Hatay (Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday)

Doha (DOH) to Hatay (HTY) QR271 departs 07:30 arrives 11:25

Hatay (HTY) to Doha (DOH) QR272 departs 12:25 arrives 15:55

As part of its expansion plans, the airline recently launched services to Chiang Mai, Thailand and St. Petersburg, Russia.

Qatar Airways also has plans for new destinations to be announced in 2018, including Canberra, Australia; Cardiff, United Kingdom and Thessaloniki, Greece.

In Turkey, Qatar Airways currently operates direct flights to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport three times per day, to Istanbul Atatürk Airport ten times weekly, to Adana Şakirpaşa Airport three times weekly and a daily service to Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport.

The airline connects Turkey to 150 destinations via Hamad International Airport (HIA) and also offers connecting flights from Fast East, Australia, and the Middle East.