Qatar Airways Increases Weekly Flights

LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR) continues with its strategy to remain the largest international carrier in the world during the COVID-19 pandemic with more weekly flights.

At the moment, the airline will operate more than 270 weekly flights across 45 different destinations globally.

The following flights have resumed in the last week:

Budapest – Started on June 15 with thrice-weekly flights.

Dar es Salaam – Started on June 16 with thrice-weekly flights.

Dhaka – Started on June 15 with thrice-weekly flights.

Istanbul – Started on June 13 with daily flights.

New York – Started on June 19 going daily on June 22 and then 10 weekly by July 2.

Frequencies increase

The carrier has seen an increase in bookings, especially with the airline handling 1.8 million people during this pandemic.

Qatar Airways has already gone ahead and increased its frequencies on routes it had launched previously. The increases are as follows:

Athens – Increase from three weekly to daily flights.

Dallas Fort-Worth – Increase from thrice-weekly to daily.

Dublin – Increase from five-weekly to daily.

Islamabad – Now double-daily.

Jakarta – Increased to daily from four weekly.

Karachi – Now double-daily.

Lahore – Now double-daily.

Milan – Now daily from five weekly.

Rome – Now daily from six weekly.

Singapore – Now daily from thrice-weekly.

On the road to recovery

The airline has also placed commitments on operating daily flights to global and mainstream destinations such as Amsterdam, London, Melbourne, Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo, and Zurich.

Whilst the list may appear to be substantial, this is part of Qatar’s road to recovery.

The CEO of the airline, Akbar Al Baker, has said that the airline will not take delivery of aircraft for the next two years and aircraft due to be delivered within the next two to three years will be pushed back by up to ten years.

On top of this, the airline will slash about 9,000 jobs as it is set to retire 50 aircraft from its fleet due to the uncertain recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic over the next three years.

Statement from Qatar CEO

With over 15,000 flights operated and 1.8 million passengers brought home, Qatar Airways (QR) established itself as the biggest operator during the current COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month.

As Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “During this crisis, more passengers have chosen to fly with Qatar Airways than any other airline, and we appreciate the trust they have placed in us.”

“We have become the largest global carrier flying over 50 million kilometers to repatriate over 1.8 million passengers on over 15,000 flights. This has enabled us to accumulate unrivaled experience of how to safely and reliably carry passengers during these uncertain times.”

A better position post-COVID-19?

Overall, it appears that Qatar Airways’ strategy has worked substantially well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whilst it was a gamble to keep aircraft flying as much as possible, it seems to be paying off to the point that it is likely it will position QR in a far better place on a post-COVID perspective.