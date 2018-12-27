Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways Inaugurates Doha – Da Nang, Vietnam

December 27
15:16 2018
LONDON – Qatar Airways inaugurated its first flight to Da Nang, the airline’s third destination in Vietnam. The Doha-based carrier deployed its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on this new route.

Commenting on the inauguration was Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker who was “pleased to extend the airline’s reach into Vietnam by launching our third gateway into this beautiful country.”

“The addition of Da Nang to our global network further demonstrates our commitment to the Far East region, a highly important market for Qatar Airways. And we are excited for passengers traveling to and from central Vietnam to experience our award-winning service and product for themselves”, he added.

There are up to 56 weekly flights to and from Vietnam with Qatar Airways, offering significant connectivity through its Doha mega-hub.

The route also coincided with the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Qatar. Al Baker noted that through this expansion into Vietnam, it will make ties between both countries even stronger.

The airline’s relationship with Vietnam has stemmed since 2007, which is less than between the 25 years of diplomatic ties of the countries.

Services to Ho Chi Minh City began in 2007 and launched services to Hanoi three years later.

In order to extend its presence in the Vietnamese market, October 2017 saw the airline sign an interline partnership with VietJet Air, allowing QR passengers to travel to and from points in Vietnam not served directly by Qatar Airways using a single reservation across both networks.

This is the 14th route launch from the carrier this year, earmarking significant growth for 2018 overall. 2019 will see the airline launching services into the likes of Valletta, Malta as well as Isfahan, Iran.

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

0