Qatar Airways & Iberia Expand Codeshare Agreements

LONDON – Today, Qatar Airways and Iberia have announced an expansion in their codesharing agreements, which is to offer Iberia’s customers increased connectivity to destinations across the Middle East and Asia, while providing Qatar Airways flyers extended connectivity onwards to Latin America.

The Qatar Airways code will be applied onto routes operated by Iberia currently such as Madrid-Panama City (Panama), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Bogotá Medellin (Columbia), Montevideo (Uruguay) and Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).

Currently, Qatar Airways offers two flights a day between Madrid and Doha, but in the Summer, they will be increasing to 17 flights per week.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker said, “Expanding the codeshare partnership with Iberia was a natural progression based on our customers’ mutual desire for additional destinations across both networks, as well as our membership in the oneworld alliance. Latin America is a key area of growth for us, and we are delighted to be able to provide access to these new, fast-growing cities for our valued passengers from Qatar, the wider Middle East, South Asia and beyond with seamless connectivity.”

Iberia chairman and chief executive officer Luis Gallego said, “We are very happy to announce this expanded codeshare agreement with our oneworld partner, Qatar Airways. With these additional routes, we will be able to provide our customers with greater access to the Middle East and Asia, offering even more choice to both business and leisure travelers.”

We'll be working with @qatarairways to get you closer to 14 new unique destinations: Maldives, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Australia among many others! ✈🌏 — Iberia English (@Iberia_en) March 20, 2018

On top of the airline names being on the routes, the carriers will enhance the frequent flyer programmes on each side, will give increased accessibility to Hamad International Airport as well as Iberia’s hub at Madrid’s Terminal 4.

Qatar Airways is set to launch more services this year to destinations like London Gatwick, Cardiff, Lisbon, Tallinn, Valletta, Cebu and Davao, Langkawi, Da Nang, Bodrum, Antalya and Hatay, Mykonos and Thessaloniki as well as Malaga.

Iberia, on the other hand, currently is the leading carrier operating the most routes between Europe and Latin America. With all of the subsidiaries under the Iberia name, they operate 600 daily flights to 131 destinations in 48 different countries.

This expansion follows just after a year of their existing agreement being made in late March/early April 2017.

The fact that they are expanding onwards into their partnership would highlight good relations and good business value to each other. It is something that ultimately is going to connect the two sides together on what is an utmost global scale.