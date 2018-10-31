Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways Flies A350-1000 To New York, Launches Unlimited “Super Wi-Fi” On US Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Qatar Airways Flies A350-1000 To New York, Launches Unlimited “Super Wi-Fi” On US Flights

Qatar Airways Flies A350-1000 To New York, Launches Unlimited “Super Wi-Fi” On US Flights
October 31
14:23 2018
Print This Article

LONDON – Doha-based Qatar Airways (QR) flew its newest Airbus A350-1000 to New York (JFK) on October 28, becoming the first route with the largest variant of the A350 XWB family to fly to the US.

The airline also announced the introduction of free and unlimited “Super-Wi-Fi” on selected flights to the U.S.

Passengers on eligible flights out of New York, Washington D.C and Chicago will be able to use this service.

Every single passenger in each class will be able to use this Wi-Fi package, meaning it will not be exclusively on offer to different classes.

This service is being progressively installed on the carrier’s Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 fleet.

Qatar Airways’ Senior VP of the Americas Eric Odone commented on how innovative this is making the carrier.

“As one of the fastest growing airlines and greatest innovators in the industry, Qatar Airways’ commitment to expanding onboard, technological advancements and providing superb service is paramount,” he said.

“Since the rollout of ‘Super Wi-Fi’ in April, we noticed positive reception across our eligible routes. Thus, we are thrilled to now offer ‘unlimited Wi-Fi in the sky’ to our Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New York customers, as they will have access to rich content without restriction –  perfect for both leisure and business.”

Picture by Airbus.

The Wi-Fi system will be powered by Inmarsat’s GX Aviation technology, who is the same tech company that already provides space-based tracking systems to QR for all its flights worldwide.

When Super Wi-Fi was rolled out in April, this made QR the first carrier in the Middle East region to provide advanced high-speed Wi-Fi to its passengers globally. 

No such teething problems have been reported with the Wi-Fi so far since its launch in April.

It will be interesting to see how far QR can upgrade the speeds to in order to provide effortless Wi-Fi connectivity going into the future.

Comments
155
Tags
Airbus A350-1000New YorkQatar Airways

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Best Aviation Events of 2018

Created by Upgraded Points

Airways Podcast

Photo of the Week

logo
By MARCUS STEIDELE

#TurnOnYourPassion

Facebook Posts

View on Facebook
Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.