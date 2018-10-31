Qatar Airways Flies A350-1000 To New York, Launches Unlimited “Super Wi-Fi” On US Flights

LONDON – Doha-based Qatar Airways (QR) flew its newest Airbus A350-1000 to New York (JFK) on October 28, becoming the first route with the largest variant of the A350 XWB family to fly to the US.

The airline also announced the introduction of free and unlimited “Super-Wi-Fi” on selected flights to the U.S.

Passengers on eligible flights out of New York, Washington D.C and Chicago will be able to use this service.

Every single passenger in each class will be able to use this Wi-Fi package, meaning it will not be exclusively on offer to different classes.

This service is being progressively installed on the carrier’s Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 fleet.

Qatar Airways’ Senior VP of the Americas Eric Odone commented on how innovative this is making the carrier.

“As one of the fastest growing airlines and greatest innovators in the industry, Qatar Airways’ commitment to expanding onboard, technological advancements and providing superb service is paramount,” he said.

“Since the rollout of ‘Super Wi-Fi’ in April, we noticed positive reception across our eligible routes. Thus, we are thrilled to now offer ‘unlimited Wi-Fi in the sky’ to our Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New York customers, as they will have access to rich content without restriction – perfect for both leisure and business.”

Picture by Airbus.

The Wi-Fi system will be powered by Inmarsat’s GX Aviation technology, who is the same tech company that already provides space-based tracking systems to QR for all its flights worldwide.

When Super Wi-Fi was rolled out in April, this made QR the first carrier in the Middle East region to provide advanced high-speed Wi-Fi to its passengers globally.

No such teething problems have been reported with the Wi-Fi so far since its launch in April.

It will be interesting to see how far QR can upgrade the speeds to in order to provide effortless Wi-Fi connectivity going into the future.