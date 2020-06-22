Qatar Airways Expands US Network

MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) is expanding its flight network across the United States adding Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), and Washington DC (IAD) to the existing Chicago (ORD) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) routes.

Qatar Airways will resume flights to New York (JFK) from 19 June (rising to 10 weekly from 2 July) and to Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), and Washington Dulles (IAD) from 1 July. This will see the airline’s US network rebuild to 39 weekly flights by mid-July 2020.

The airline has been the only Middle Eastern carrier to continue flights to the U.S., throughout the COVID-19 crisis, helping repatriate over 160,000 passengers from Australia, Africa, India, and the Middle East since February 2020.

Qatar Airways A350-900

Photo Credit Matthew Harrisoncomment

Comments from Qatar Airways CEO

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Since the pandemic outbreak, at Qatar Airways we have been completely focused at fulfilling our mission to bring people home.

“We worked closely with governments around the world to ensure their stranded citizens could travel home safely and our repatriation efforts were widely recognised and applauded.”

“The United States is historically a hugely significant strategic market for our airline and at the end of April, U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo personally expressed his appreciation of Qatar Airways’ continued assistance and the tremendous efforts extended by the airline to repatriate tens of thousands of Americans.”

Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER

Photo Credit Matthew Harrison

Six U.S. destinations relunch

With the relaunch of these additional four destinations bringing our total to six, Al Baker said the airline is clearly demonstrating its strong commitment to the U.S. market.

The six destinations will be served with a minimum of five weekly flights from mid-July, with 10 weekly flights operating to JFK.

The CEO added, “Offering unrivaled connectivity via Hamad International Airport in Doha, recently voted the Best Airport in the Middle East for the sixth year in a row, passengers to and from the U.S. can seamlessly connect with over 40 cities across Africa, Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East from mid-July.”

Photo: Clement Alloing

Connecting to 180 U.S. destinations

Qatar has built a strong partnership with both American Airlines (AA), a fellow OneWorld Alliance member, and JetBlue (JBU) in the United States, meaning passengers arriving into DFW or ORD will be able to connect onwards to 180 destinations with American Airlines (AA) on more than 350 domestic flights per day.

As Qatar begins to operate its BOS, JFK, LAX and IAD flights, this will increase to over 600 daily domestic flights within the US.

This also allows the reintroduction of the JetBlue (JBU) codeshare agreements from JFK and BOS which allows customers to book travel across the entire JetBlue network consisting of 70 flights per day to 46 destinations from JFK and BOS.

Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900

Photo Credit Matthew Harrison

U.S. destinations available for booking

Boston starting from 1 July (Five weekly flights increasing to daily from 1 August)

Doha (DOH) to Boston (BOS) QR743 departs: 08:00 arrives 14:15

Boston (BOS) to Doha (DOH) QR744 departs: 22:00 arrives 16:55

Chicago continually operating (daily flights)

Doha (DOH) to Chicago (ORD) QR725 departs: 07:45 arrives 13:45

Chicago (ORD) to Doha (DOH) QR726 departs: 18:50 arrives 16:20

Dallas-Fort Worth continually operating (Five weekly flights increasing to daily from 23 June)

Doha (DOH) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) QR729 departs: 07:50 arrives 15:30

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Doha (DOH) QR730 departs: 18:10 arrives 16:40

New York starting from 19 June (Friday only, daily from 22 June and 10 weekly from 2 July)

Doha (DOH) to New York (JFK) QR701 departs: 08:15 arrives 15:00

New York (JFK) to Doha (DOH) QR702 departs: 21:00 arrives 16:15

Los Angeles starting from 01 July (Three weekly flights increasing to five weekly from 17 July and six weekly from 1 August)

Doha (DOH) to Los Angeles (LAX) QR739 departs: 07:35 arrives 13:35

Los Angeles (LAX) to Doha (DOH) QR740 departs: 15:35 arrives 17:05

Washington, D.C. starting from 1 July (Five weekly flights increasing to daily from 1 August)

Doha (DOH) to Washington (IAD) QR707 departs: 08:40 arrives 15:35

Washington (IAD) to Doha (DOH) QR708 departs: 20:25 arrives 15:55