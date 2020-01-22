Qatar Airways Expands Codeshare With Malaysia Airlines

MIAMI – Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines will be expanding its codeshare agreement by adding four new destinations in South East Asia. Both airlines, who signed an original codeshare agreement in 2001, are also Oneworld alliance partners.

Qatar Airways’ passengers will now also be able to explore the following four new exciting destinations with Malaysia Airlines: Sibu and Alor Setar in Malaysia, and Medan and Surabaya in Indonesia.

Passengers are able to book these four new destinations from January 15, launching on January 27.

The new agreement will more than double the number of destinations on the Qatar Airways network for Malaysia Airlines passengers.

With the 10 Qatar Airways destinations that are already covered by the codeshare agreement, customers from Malaysia Airlines will now be able to book travel to 20 additional Qatar Airways gateways throughout Europe, America, and Africa.

“Since 2001, both airlines have witnessed the significant benefits codeshare cooperation has brought, providing passengers with unrivaled service and seamless connections,” said Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways GCEO. (Credits: Qatar Airways)

“The expansion of codeshare cooperation between Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines is a natural next step in the strengthening of our partnership,” he said.

Adding to Al Baker’s comments, Malaysia Airlines Group CEO, Izham Ismail noted that “Malaysia Airlines is delighted to further develop and grow our relationship with Qatar Airways with this codeshare agreement.”

“Through this cooperation, we will be able to provide travel options for our outbound travelers as well as inviting more travelers to experience the beauty Malaysia has to offer. We look forward to sharing our Malaysian hospitality further and provide a truly Malaysian experience for our passengers,” Ismail added.