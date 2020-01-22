Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways Expands Codeshare With Malaysia Airlines

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Qatar Airways Expands Codeshare With Malaysia Airlines

Masakatsu Ukon

Qatar Airways Expands Codeshare With Malaysia Airlines
January 22
10:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines will be expanding its codeshare agreement by adding four new destinations in South East Asia. Both airlines, who signed an original codeshare agreement in 2001, are also Oneworld alliance partners.

Qatar Airways’ passengers will now also be able to explore the following four new exciting destinations with Malaysia Airlines: Sibu and Alor Setar in Malaysia, and Medan and Surabaya in Indonesia.

Passengers are able to book these four new destinations from January 15, launching on January 27.

The new agreement will more than double the number of destinations on the Qatar Airways network for Malaysia Airlines passengers.

With the 10 Qatar Airways destinations that are already covered by the codeshare agreement, customers from Malaysia Airlines will now be able to book travel to 20 additional Qatar Airways gateways throughout Europe, America, and Africa.

“Since 2001, both airlines have witnessed the significant benefits codeshare cooperation has brought, providing passengers with unrivaled service and seamless connections,” said Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways GCEO. (Credits: Qatar Airways)

“The expansion of codeshare cooperation between Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines is a natural next step in the strengthening of our partnership,” he said.

Adding to Al Baker’s comments, Malaysia Airlines Group CEO, Izham Ismail noted that “Malaysia Airlines is delighted to further develop and grow our relationship with Qatar Airways with this codeshare agreement.”

“Through this cooperation, we will be able to provide travel options for our outbound travelers as well as inviting more travelers to experience the beauty Malaysia has to offer. We look forward to sharing our Malaysian hospitality further and provide a truly Malaysian experience for our passengers,” Ismail added.

Comments
0
Tags
Malaysia AirlinesQatar Airways
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jamie Clarke

Jamie Clarke

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0