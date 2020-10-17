Miami – With a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, Qatar Airways (QR) has drawn a sky ribbon over Qatar in support of Breast Cancer awareness month.

The ‘Think Pink’ flight QR9901 took off at 9:17 am and landed back in Doha after 13 minutes, having involved an all-female crew encompassing the pilots, cabin crew, ATC controller, engineers, and dispatchers.

The @qatarairways all-woman crew has finished drawing a ribbon in the sky.



View the playback of the flight at https://t.co/bCmrDylpCM #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/3atmMHRXaB — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 17, 2020

Awareness and Art in the Sky

Many airlines, including Allegiant Air (G4) and Delta Air Lines (DL) raise awareness for Breast Cancer via special fundraisers or aircraft liveries.

The sky art, a first for Breast Cancer Awareness month, has been pioneered by both El Al (LY) and Qantas (QF) for their respective 747 retirements.

It is great to see airlines including Cargolux (CV) and QR supporting global health issues, especially amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the potential for other health causes including polio and mental health to be featured in the skies.