Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways Reach a Deal for 50 Airbus A321ACF

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Turkish Airlines Receives Its First Boeing 777 Freighter MIAMI — Turkey’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, celebrated the delivery of its first Boeing 777 Freighter. ✈️Meet the newest member of our cargo fleet: @Boeing 777F!#TurkishAirlines #TurkishCargo pic.twitter.com/FWXP8HgjFc — Turkish...
  • Qatar Airways Reach a Deal for 50 Airbus A321ACF MIAMI – The state visit of French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Qatari land, was the perfect scenario to score a new deal for 50 Airbus A321ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex configuration),...
  

Qatar Airways Reach a Deal for 50 Airbus A321ACF

Qatar Airways Reach a Deal for 50 Airbus A321ACF
December 07
09:39 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI – The state visit of French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Qatari land, was the perfect scenario to score a new deal for 50 Airbus A321ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex configuration), to be acquired by the country’s flag carrier, Qatar Airways.

The Gulf carrier will make an investment of $6.4 billion with an option to buy 36 more. This updated order replaces the original one placed in 2011.

According to Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker, the order was placed “to answer our need for growth and additional capacity, the A321neoACF is a world-class choice for our passengers and for our business.”

However, this order comes after last May incident the airline had with the delivery of the A320neo. During a press conference, Al Baker directly blamed Airbus for slowing Qatar’s growth. “We have five more routes that we would like to announce, but we can’t, because of delivery delays from Airbus,” he stated.

Airways asked Al Baker about the issue, and he replied, “They’re not there yet. We walked away from its first A320neo delivery, two days ago,” because of continued issues with its engines from Pratt & Whitney. At that moment Al Baker also remarked that after the airline walked away from its first delivery, it allowed them to walk away from others as well.

READ MORE: Qatar Airways’ Al Baker Slams Airbus, Walks Away from First A320neo

Anyhow, France and Qatar signed various contracts to cover different interests of both nations, even though the state visit came after Qatar was hit by numerous sanctions imposed by neighboring countries.

The French President’s initial goal was to reach a diplomatic release to the tense political situation. However, the meeting finalized with an agreement that involved 50 Airbus aircraft.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Qatar Diplomatic Spat Could Reshape Global Aviation

“These contracts underline the closeness of our commercial ties,” said Macron as he remarked the contracts were valued at $14.1 billion.

Among the deals reached: France’s Dassault Aviation sold 12 French-built Rafale fighter jets, and Airbus sold 50 A321 with options for 36 more.

Also, the French National Railway Company, along with Paris Metro Company, RATP, won a contract to run the Doha metro. French state-owned armaments company, Nexter, sold 490 armored vehicles as well.

READ MORE: How Is Qatar Coping With the Blockade?

“We are pleased that a signature airline like Qatar Airways has chosen the A321neo ACF,” said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus Chief Operating Officer, and President Commercial Aircraft.

“This is an endorsement for the largest member of our single-aisle family. It confirms the aircraft’s strong position as the ideal Middle of the Market airplane for the Middle East.”

Qatar Airways has 39 A320s in its fleet and eight A321-200s. The A321 is the largest member of the A320 Family, seating up to 240 passengers.

0
Tags
A321ACFAirbusAirbus A321ACFFranceQatarQatar Airways

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I’ve found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I’m also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.