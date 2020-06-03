Qatar Airways Confirmed Largest Operator During Pandemic

MIAMI -With over 15,000 flights operated and 1.8 million passengers brought home, Qatar Airways (QR) establish itself as the biggest operator during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “During this crisis, more passengers have chosen to fly with Qatar Airways than any other airline, and we appreciate the trust they have placed in us.”

“We have become the largest global carrier flying over 50 million kilometers to repatriate over 1.8 million passengers on over 15,000 flights. This has enabled us to accumulate unrivaled experience of how to safely and reliably carry passengers during these uncertain times.”

Qatar, with its reliable and safe plan, has led the industry to take travelers back to their homes during these challenging times. All the efforts made by QR have made it become a trusting partner for governments, passengers, and a leader in the industry.

Safeguarding and Hygiene Measures

Clearly, the main goal for QR is to let travel customers choose it on the basis of being one of the most reliable and safest companies in the world.

Hence, to reach this goal, QR implemented and enhanced high levels of safety measures to keep passengers and crews safe and protected from any possible COVID-19 infection.

Trickles of these measures include personal PPE Equipment for Cabin Crews (gloves, personal suits, safety, and goggles), modified service that reduces interactions between passengers and Crew inflight, and personal cutlery.

In addition, instead of the QR’s famous meal table for its Business passenger, the modified meal service includes simple trays to reduce as much as possible interactions between Cabin Crews and passengers.

Apart from all these safety measures implemented by QR, the carrier now requires passengers to wear face coverings inflight, advising them to bring their own protective mask from home.

Regarding aircraft cleaning, in compliance with the recommended practices by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), QR maintains the highest possible hygiene standards, including the filtering of air through High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.

These filters remove from the air that passes through them at least 99.95% (European Standard) or 99.97% (ASME, U.S. DOE) of particles whose diameter is equal to 0.3 μm; Hence, thanks to the continuous recycling of the air in the cabin (around every two minutes), the COVID-19 Virus is removed, staying trapped in the filters.

Passenger and Cargo Operations

With a robust and agile network, while QR had to revise its finances and ask for state aid due to the COVID-19 impact, it nevertheless helped bring over 1.8 million passengers home and provided 220 charters for private companies and governments around the world.

In terms of its Cargo Division, during the pandemic QR has also significantly increased operations to support global trade and transport of essential medical equipment as requested by different states.

Thus, QR’s Cargo division operated around 180 flights per day, using 28 aircrafts of the division’s fleet as well as some of the passenger aircrafts retrofitted for such purpose.

In total, during this pandemic, QR, following it’s released statement, moved around 175,000 tonnes of medical and aid supplies to afflicted areas.

These unprecedented times made QR reach destinations never before covered by the company.

Some of the new destinations QR has touched down on during this period include Brisbane, Christchurch, Port Moresby, Toronto, and Vancouver for passenger flights and Perth, Valencia, and Warsaw for cargo flight.