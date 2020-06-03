Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways Confirmed Largest Operator During Pandemic

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • BREAKING: Greece Suspends All Qatar Airways Flights MIAMI – Greece has announced today the suspension of all flights to and from Qatar until mid-June after 12 of the 91 passengers on the Qatar Airways (QA) flight that...
  • Ryanair May Traffic Drops 99.5% MIAMI – Today Ryanair (FR) published its traffic statistics for the month of May, showing a 99.5% drop with only 0.07million passengers transported compared to the same period in 2019...
  

Qatar Airways Confirmed Largest Operator During Pandemic

Qatar Airways Confirmed Largest Operator During Pandemic
June 03
14:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI -With over 15,000 flights operated and 1.8 million passengers brought home, Qatar Airways (QR) establish itself as the biggest operator during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “During this crisis, more passengers have chosen to fly with Qatar Airways than any other airline, and we appreciate the trust they have placed in us.”

“We have become the largest global carrier flying over 50 million kilometers to repatriate over 1.8 million passengers on over 15,000 flights. This has enabled us to accumulate unrivaled experience of how to safely and reliably carry passengers during these uncertain times.”

Qatar, with its reliable and safe plan, has led the industry to take travelers back to their homes during these challenging times. All the efforts made by QR have made it become a trusting partner for governments, passengers, and a leader in the industry.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker,

Safeguarding and Hygiene Measures

Clearly, the main goal for QR is to let travel customers choose it on the basis of being one of the most reliable and safest companies in the world.

Hence, to reach this goal, QR implemented and enhanced high levels of safety measures to keep passengers and crews safe and protected from any possible COVID-19 infection.

Trickles of these measures include personal PPE Equipment for Cabin Crews (gloves, personal suits, safety, and goggles), modified service that reduces interactions between passengers and Crew inflight, and personal cutlery.

In addition, instead of the QR’s famous meal table for its Business passenger, the modified meal service includes simple trays to reduce as much as possible interactions between Cabin Crews and passengers.

Apart from all these safety measures implemented by QR, the carrier now requires passengers to wear face coverings inflight, advising them to bring their own protective mask from home.

Regarding aircraft cleaning, in compliance with the recommended practices by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), QR maintains the highest possible hygiene standards, including the filtering of air through High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.

These filters remove from the air that passes through them at least 99.95% (European Standard) or 99.97% (ASME, U.S. DOE) of particles whose diameter is equal to 0.3 μm; Hence, thanks to the continuous recycling of the air in the cabin (around every two minutes), the COVID-19 Virus is removed, staying trapped in the filters.

Passenger and Cargo Operations

With a robust and agile network, while QR had to revise its finances and ask for state aid due to the COVID-19 impact, it nevertheless helped bring over 1.8 million passengers home and provided 220 charters for private companies and governments around the world.

In terms of its Cargo Division, during the pandemic QR has also significantly increased operations to support global trade and transport of essential medical equipment as requested by different states.

Thus, QR’s Cargo division operated around 180 flights per day, using 28 aircrafts of the division’s fleet as well as some of the passenger aircrafts retrofitted for such purpose.

In total, during this pandemic, QR, following it’s released statement, moved around 175,000 tonnes of medical and aid supplies to afflicted areas.

These unprecedented times made QR reach destinations never before covered by the company.

Some of the new destinations QR has touched down on during this period include Brisbane, Christchurch, Port Moresby, Toronto, and Vancouver for passenger flights and Perth, Valencia, and Warsaw for cargo flight.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Qatar AirwaysQatar Airways Cargo
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0