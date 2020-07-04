Qatar Airways Commences Toronto Route, Reinstates 11 Worldwide Destinations

MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) has announced that by the end of July, it will expand to over 65 destinations, offering more than 450 weekly flights. This is signs that the commercial aviation industry is beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The destinations reinstated on July 1 are Bali Denpasar, Beirut, Belgrade, Berlin, Boston, Edinburgh, Larnaca, Los Angeles, Prague, Washington DC, and Zagreb.

According to a recent press release, the airline will continue to regrow its route network over the next month and expects to resume almost two thirds of its pre-COVID-19 route network.

The carrier expects to almost double its operations in July compared to June. In July, Qatar Airways has 3,500 flights scheduled compared to only 2,100 in June.

Qatar Airways will resume operations to Ankara, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Bucharest, Sofia and Venice.

Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 A7-AMJ. Photo: ©Alvin Man

NEW TORONTO ROUTE

Beginning July 4th, Qatar Airways will be commencing flights to Toronto, Canada using Airbus a350-900s 3 times weekly.

In addition to the Toronto route, Qatar Airways has operated four weekly flights to Montreal using Airbus a350-900 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said, “We have worked closely with the Government of Canada and its embassies around the world during this crisis to bring home safely over 16,000 Canadians through our scheduled flights to Montreal and special charter flights to Toronto and Vancouver.”

Al Baker added, “Qatar Airways has never stopped operating to Canada throughout this crisis and we are pleased to be able to further strengthen our support to the people of Canada with the addition of these three weekly scheduled flights to Toronto.”

In addition to the new route, QR operated flights to Canada throughout the pandemic with repatriation flights and frequent medical supply flights. The airline worked with the Canadian government to repatriate 16,000 Canadians from Asia and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner A7-BHG. Photo: ©Luca Flores

ENHANCED ONBOARD SAFETY MEASURES

While many airlines globally are reducing restrictions and safety measures onboard, Qatar Airways recently announced that they will be increasing its onboard safety measures onboard their aircraft.

Qatar Airways will be requiring passengers to wear a face shield along with a face covering throughout the flight. Cabin crew now wear PPE (personal protective equipment), which include gloves, face mask, safety glasses and a gown.

In addition, all passengers will be provided with a complimentary protective kit and masks. The kit will include a disposable surgical mask, large disposable powder-free gloves, and a small bottle of hand sanitizer gel.