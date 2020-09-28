MIAMI – Today, Qatar Airways Cargo (QR) and SkyCell have signed an agreement to lease SkyCell temperature-controlled hybrid containers. The addition of these containers will provide the cargo carrier’s customers the choice of a wide range of containers in which to transport their pharmaceuticals across QR’s extensive global network.

Qatar Cargo Boeing 777-FDZ A7-BFL. Photo: ©Nick Van Der Hook

Statement from Qatar Airways COC

Guillaume Halleux, QR COC, said, “The logistics around pharmaceutical transportation is complex and being at the forefront of time and temperature sensitive transportation, we understand the intricacies of a seamless cool chain.”

“Through this agreement with SkyCell, we are glad to expand our container offering under QR Pharma and present customers with more options to transport their sensitive products. The hybrid container establishes an entirely new product offering for our clients that is both safe and sustainable for our businesses and the planet.”

“QR Pharma is QR Cargo’s specialist product developed for pharmaceuticals and healthcare cargo. It offers both active solutions to maintain a consistent temperature throughout the transportation chain as well as passive solutions that handle products within a desired temperature band during all stages of the journey.”

Halleux also said, “Sustainability is one of the key priorities on the cargo carrier’s agenda and an important chapter that is part of its ongoing We Qare project. The project is built on the four fundamental pillars of sustainability that include economic, social, cultural and environmental dimensions.”

A Qatar Cargo A330F takes off from Doha. (Credit: Jason Rabinowitz)

Cargo carrier strategy

The significant investments in these hybrid containers and cold chain management is part of the carrier’s strategy and commitment to improving and enhancing its product offering for the benefit of the pharmaceutical industry globally.

With these investments, the airline is also preparing to support the logistics around the global vaccination plans, once the COVID-19 vaccine is ready.

As an industry leader, the cargo carrier ensures the fastest transfer at Doha through its unique Quick Ramp Transfer (QRT). It is the only cargo carrier in the Middle East to offer refrigerated or ‘reefer’ truck services for ramp transfers at its home hub.

Additionally, the company has invested considerably in quality handling, infrastructure, facilities, people and procedures at each of its pharma stations, which span over 77 destinations, with the recent addition of Osaka (Japan), Campinas, Brazil (VCP), Santiago, Chile (SCL) and Bogotá, Colombia.

Qatar Cargo Pharma volumes grew by 14.5% in 2019 over 2018. This new partnership between SkyCell and QR Pharma has set in motion a new period of growth for its clients and the future of the pharmaceutical transport industry.

Qatar Airways Cargo Boeing 777-FDZ A7-BFL approaching JFK Airport. credit: wikicommons

About SkyCell

All SkyCell containers are 100% recyclable, helping to eliminate landfill by preventing product waste and reduce a shipment’s carbon footprint by up to 50% due to their capability to charge independently of an external power supply, without the requirement of dry ice and manual intervention.

SkyCell’s hybrid containers are IoT (‘Internet of Things’) enabled, meaning that their temperature conditions are monitored as they move around the globe to ensure temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals are protected even under extreme conditions.

With their efficient insulation and cutting-edge cooling technology, the containers can maintain steady temperatures for up to 202 hours and self-recharge automatically in a cooling chamber or reefer truck.

With the addition of SkyCell’s hybrid container to its existing range of pharma container offering, customers have an extensive choice when deciding how to transport their pharmaceutical products. This option will also bring clients a step closer to meeting their sustainability goals, while maintaining high standards of safety for their pharmaceutical cargo.

Qatar Airways Cargo Boeing_777-FDZ credit: wikicommons

Statement from SkyCell

Chiara Venuti, Director Business Development and Airline Partnerships at SkyCell, said, “QR Cargo is a leading air cargo carrier with a specialised pharmaceutical offering and an extensive network. The cooperation will meet the growing demand for hybrid containers as safe and sustainable pharma solutions for sensitive and critical drugs such as vaccines.”