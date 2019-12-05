Qatar Airways Cargo Announces Huge South American Expansion

LONDON – December 1 saw Qatar Airways Cargo release a major announcement of adding four new scheduled cargo destinations in South America that are all due to begin on January 16 next year.

The four new destinations are; Campinas, Brazil (VCP), Santiago, Chile (SCL), Lima, Peru (LIM) and Bogota, Colombia (BOG) and all four destinations will be served by Qatar Cargo’s Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft.

Qatar Airways Cargo currently has 21 Boeing 777 Freighters and is due to receive five more following its order that was placed at the 2019 Paris Air Show. The deliveries for these five are due to start from April 2020 onwards.

In terms of the frequency for Qatar Airways Cargo’s new destinations, Bogota will be served twice weekly with the flights from Doha operating via Luxembourg and Miami, and the return to Doha will operate via Liege.

The remaining three destinations will also be served twice-weekly terminating at Campinas.

The flight from Doha will stop via Luxembourg and the return flight to Doha will operate via Santiago, Lima, Dallas and Luxembourg. The new legs will offer up to 200 tonnes of cargo each.

Qatar Airways Group, Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker has stated, “Air cargo is a crucial element in the global transport system that supports international trade and the free flow of goods around the world.”

Al Baker continues, “The addition of these four new routes in South America further reinforces our position as one of the world’s leading air cargo providers, operating one of the largest networks in the world with the youngest and most environmentally efficient fleet in the industry.”

Qatar Airways Chief Officer of Cargo, Mr Guillaume Halleux said, “We are very excited about our expansion in South America. The Americas are a very important market for us and there is a huge demand for South America fresh produce in Asia.”

Halleux continued, “With the introduction of our twice-weekly Boeing 777 Freighter services, we offer exporters in South America a direct route for their cargo and a global network. Importers also stand to gain from the huge capacity to bring in their cargo to South America.”

Cargo to and from South America is formed mostly of pharmaceuticals, perishables, live animals and a plethora of high-value items such as telecommunication equipment and electronics.

This represents a significant expansion plan for Qatar Airways Cargo, especially as it aims to connect a huge chunk of the world through its passenger services as well.

For example, by the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, the airline will connect 250 destinations before the soccer tournament begins.

It remains clear that as cargo demand continues to rise, we will see those like QR Cargo and other competitors aim to up the ante as it seeks to secure as much of the global market as feasibly possible.