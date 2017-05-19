Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways to Serve Brazil And Chile in 2018

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Qatar Airways to Serve Brazil And Chile in 2018

Qatar Airways to Serve Brazil And Chile in 2018
May 19
15:00 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Rio’s Galeão Airport has confirmed that Qatar Airways will start serving Rio de Janeiro and Santiago de Chile, starting next year.

The four-times-a-week non-stop flights from Doha to Santiago de Chile via Rio de Janeiro will start on January 30, 2018. Inbound flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, arriving in Rio de Janeiro at 17:00, and returning at 05:45 to Doha on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. All local times.

The airline will use the Airbus A350-900, with a capacity of 283 passengers in two classes; 36 flat bed seats in Business Class and 247 standard seats in Economy Class; for a total offer of 2,264 round-trip seats per week.

This new service will be the airline’s third and fourth destinations in Latin America, as Qatar Airways also has a daily flight from Doha to Buenos Aires via Sao Paulo, which started on June 27, 2010. This route is served with a Boeing 777-200LR.

Rio de Janeiro and Santiago are among the eight new destinations that the airline announced last November, and which include Canberra, Dublin, Las Vegas (it’s 11th destination in the US), Medan, Tabuk and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

Besides these destinations, the Doha-based airline will launch flights to another 12 cities by March 2018 including Cardiff, Lisbon, Malaga, Lemnos (seasonal), Chittagong, Accra, Prague, Kiev and Mombassa, which will join the ever growing global network of the airline.

57
Tags
777-200LRA350-900XWBAirbusAirbus A350-900XWBBoeingBoeing 777-200LRGIGQatar AirwaysRio de JaneiroSantiago de ChileSCL

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sebastián Hernandez

Sebastián Hernandez

Contributing Editor. Commercial pilot and frequent flyer from Bogotá, Colombia. Currently, I'm studying for a BSc in Aviation Management, and interested in airline network and airport operations.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!