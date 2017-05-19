Qatar Airways to Serve Brazil And Chile in 2018

MIAMI — Rio’s Galeão Airport has confirmed that Qatar Airways will start serving Rio de Janeiro and Santiago de Chile, starting next year.

The four-times-a-week non-stop flights from Doha to Santiago de Chile via Rio de Janeiro will start on January 30, 2018. Inbound flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, arriving in Rio de Janeiro at 17:00, and returning at 05:45 to Doha on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. All local times.

The airline will use the Airbus A350-900, with a capacity of 283 passengers in two classes; 36 flat bed seats in Business Class and 247 standard seats in Economy Class; for a total offer of 2,264 round-trip seats per week.

This new service will be the airline’s third and fourth destinations in Latin America, as Qatar Airways also has a daily flight from Doha to Buenos Aires via Sao Paulo, which started on June 27, 2010. This route is served with a Boeing 777-200LR.

Rio de Janeiro and Santiago are among the eight new destinations that the airline announced last November, and which include Canberra, Dublin, Las Vegas (it’s 11th destination in the US), Medan, Tabuk and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

Besides these destinations, the Doha-based airline will launch flights to another 12 cities by March 2018 including Cardiff, Lisbon, Malaga, Lemnos (seasonal), Chittagong, Accra, Prague, Kiev and Mombassa, which will join the ever growing global network of the airline.