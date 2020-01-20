Qatar Airways Boosts Network With Eight New Destinations

MIAMI – At the opening day of the Kuwait Air Show, Qatar Airways announced eight new destinations that will be added to its extensive route network.

Kickstarting the Kuwait Air Show, the Doha-based carrier turned up with its ultra-modern Airbus A350-1000, which sat alongside its new state-of-the-art Gulfstream G500, which is a part of its Qatar Executive brand.

A fun-filled week with aviation enthusiasts here at Kuwait Aviation Show 2020, showcasing the best of our fleet and award-winning products.



When is your next #QatarAirways flight? #KAS2020 pic.twitter.com/zKtLNpCVvs — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 17, 2020

“The Kuwait Aviation Show is the perfect platform for us to kick start the New Year and unveil some of our exciting plans for 2020,” said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways’ Group CEO.

“Eight new destinations will be joining our network this year in addition to the recently announced gateways of Santorini, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Osaka, Japan,” he said.

“With these new routes, our operations will expand to 177 destinations around the world, reinforcing our position as one of the world’s most connected airlines.”

Picture of HE Mr Akbar Al Baker. Picture by Royal S King.

The eight new destinations that Qatar Airways will be adding are; Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Kazakhstan; Cebu, Philippines; Accra, Ghana; Trabzon, Turkey; Luanda, Angola; Lyon, France, and Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The flights for each of the above destinations are as follows:

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan – Two Weekly (Starting March 30 th , 2020)

, 2020) Almaty, Kazakhstan – Two Weekly (Starting April 1 st , 2020 and will increase to four weekly from May 25 th , 2020)

, 2020 and will increase to four weekly from May 25 , 2020) Cebu, Philippines – Three Weekly (Starting April 8 th , 2020)

, 2020) Accra, Ghana – Daily (Starting April 15 th , 2020)

, 2020) Trabzon, Turkey – Three Weekly (Starting May 20 th , 2020)

, 2020) Lyon, France – Five Weekly (Starting June 23 rd , 2020)

, 2020) Luanda, Angola – Four Weekly (Starting October 14 th , 2020)

, 2020) Siem Reap, Cambodia – Five Weekly (Starting November 16th, 2020)

It has not yet been released as to which aircraft will be flying each route.

Qatar Airways currently has a total of 242 aircraft in its fleet, broken down as; two Airbus A319s, 31 Airbus A320s, five Airbus A321s, 24 Airbus A330s (five of which are A330 Freighters), 53 Airbus A350 XWBs, 10 Airbus A380s, two Boeing 747-8 Freighters, 78 Boeing 777s (21 of which are 777 Freighters) and 37 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, including their first seven of a total of 30 new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Back in early December, Qatar Airways had also announced a huge expansion, that was for their Qatar Cargo division with the announcement of them entering the South American market with four new cargo destinations.