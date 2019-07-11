President Trump Attends Qatar Airways Agreements With Boeing, General Electric

MIAMI — Doha-based Qatar Airways signed two major deals with Boeing and General Electric in front of US President, Donald Trump.

The airline’s $5 billion agreement with General Electric Company (GE) is for the supply of engines to power the airline’s incoming Boeing 777-X and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Trump and the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, witnessed the event where Akbar Al Baker, the airline’s CEO, together with GE’s Vice Chairman, Aviation President, and Chief Executive Officer, David Joyce, inked the agreement.

H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar & US President Donald Trump witness another signing ceremony as Qatar Airways signed multiple agreements on GEnx & GE9X engines. The GEnx engine will power its 30 new B787-9 aircraft & multi-year maintenance deals. pic.twitter.com/VNzn4EOE9G — Salam Al Shawa (@salam_shawa) July 9, 2019

The deal lays out the supply of brand-new powerplants, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul terms that will apply to the new GEnx engines destined to be utilized of the airline’s new fleet of Boeing 777-X and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

“Qatar Airways has ambitious plans for the future and we are delighted to have GE beside us as we embark on this journey together,” said Al Baker.

The TrueChoiceTM Flight Hour Agreement is included within the deal.

With an order for 30 Boeing 787-9s and 60 777-Xs destined to replace the ten A380-800 operated by Qatar Airways, deliveries are expected to start in 2024.

“Qatar Airways is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world, and GE Aviation is proud to collaborate with Qatar Airways and play a significant role in their growth,” said David Joyce, GE Vice Chairman, and GE Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Yesterday’s signing will increase Qatar’s GEnx-powered 787 fleet to 60 aircraft and ensure the airlines’ GEnx and GE9X engines receive the highest level of maintenance and support,” Joyce said.

The GE9X engines are currently going through an extensive testing and certification process. The GEnx has been the fastest selling high-thrust GE engine in history with an order book for over 2,500 units. The current GEnx engines fitted to Boeing Dreamliner aircraft offer the best of fuel efficiency and range of any engine option.

The deal is expected to help secure up to 27,000 jobs across the supply network for General Electric and its associates as well as continuing to aid the good diplomatic relations between the USA and Qatar going forward.

Qatar Airways Orders Five Boeing 777 Freighters

The second order announcement involved the Doha-based carrier confirming a commitment for five Boeing 777 Freighters, worth $1.8 billion. This order was announced at the Paris Air Show in June.

The airline already operates a strong fleet of 16 Boeing 777 Freighters.

President Trump remarked that Qatar is “buying a tremendous amount of military equipment, including planes, and they are buying commercial planes, as you know, very large numbers of commercial planes from Boeing and we very much appreciate it.”

“We are going to be signing a document today – a very large transaction. It is a transaction that will be purchasing a lot of Boeing jets and a lot of money spent in our country and that means a lot of jobs,” Trump said.

Akbar Al Baker, who seemed happy to be in the same room as President Trump, said, “It is an honor to sign this landmark order for five Boeing 777 freighters in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar and US President Donald Trump.”

“This order will enable Qatar Airways Cargo to grow to become the number one global cargo carrier this year in both fleet and network and is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to US manufacturing,” Al Baker said.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, Kevin McAllister, was also present during the ceremony. “Qatar Airways has been our long-haul partner for more than 20 years. As one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers, we are delighted that Qatar Airways continues to expand its freighter fleet with the 777 Freighter and we deeply appreciate their business and positive impact on Boeing, our employees, suppliers, and communities,” he said.