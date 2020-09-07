MIAMI – In a press release today, Qatar Airways (QR) announced its resumption of service to Lagos, Nigeria, starting September 10. This will expand the airline’s presence in Africa to 44 weekly flights over 10 destinations.

The Qatari flag carrier will be using its Boeing 787 to operate the Nigerian route.

Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker said in the statement, “…we are committed to supporting the recovery of international tourism across the continent while also maintaining vital supply chains to support African businesses.”

Qatar Airways Airbus A320. Photo: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways African Network

Qatar continued to expand its African network in August with the resumption of its three-weekly flights to Mogadishu, Somalia. The service started yesterday September 6.

The carrier operates an Airbus A320 via JIB for its flights to Somalia. QR restarted its operations to Djibouti (JIB) back in July, at the time kickstarting an expansion strategy to reinstate several of its worldwide destinations.