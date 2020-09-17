MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) announced resumptions of service and increased route frequencies to 13 destinations, in a press release early Thursday. The Oneworld Alliance member cited customer loyalty and increased demand as reasons behind the decision.

“By continuing to fly during the pandemic while others stopped, we have gained the trust of passengers as an airline they can rely on…we remain focused on our fundamental mission of carrying passengers across the globe safely and reliably,” said QR CEO His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker.

QA will look to modern efficient aircraft such as the Airbus A350, as they continue to unveil new routes. PHOTO: John Leivaditis/Airways

Route Resumptions, Increased Frequency

Qatar Airways plans to roll out the schedule changes between now and mid-October. The Qatari flag carrier will be increasing the frequency of the following routes:

Madrid (MAD), increasing to 10 weekly flights starting Oct. 1.

Manila (MNL), increasing to 17 weekly flights starting Oct. 2.

Copenhagen (CPH), increasing to 10 weekly flights starting Oct. 15.

Manchester (MAN), increasing to 17 weekly flights starting Oct. 15.

Stockholm (ARN), increasing to 10 weekly flights from Oct. 15.

Qatar Airways will also be resuming the following routes, as of their respective dates:

Amman (AMM), daily flights as of September 15 (Doha (DOH) to AMM is a cargo flight).

Yerevan (EVN), five weekly flights as of Sept. 15, increasing to daily starting October 7.

Dhaka (DAC), seven weekly flights starting Sept. 19.

Clark (CRK), nine weekly flights starting Sept. 20.

Entebbe (EBB), three weekly flights starting Oct. 2.

Hanoi (HAN), four weekly flights starting Oct 3.

Seychelles (SEZ), three weekly flights starting Oct. 15.

Windhoek (WDH), three weekly flights starting Oct. 15.

An Airbus A350 wearing the special OneWorld livery, boasting it’s alliance membership. Photo: Shon Fridman/Airways

A Class-Leading Fleet

2019’s “World’s Best Airline” cited an industry-leading and fuel-efficient fleet behind the reason to expand service. QA currently has a fleet of 237 aircraft, including 50 Airbus A350 and 30 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s. These modern aircraft allow the airline to reduce costs despite having partially full flights.

In the current economic climate brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic, cost-cutting and revenue maximization can be crucial to an airline’s survival. Carriers with the more modern and efficient aircraft, such as QA, find themselves at an advantage. The airline will continue to reintroduce routes and fulfill its promise of “taking people home.”