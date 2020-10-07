Miami – Qatar Airways (QR) today announced that San Francisco will become its latest US gateway city. Nonstop service to Doha begins December 15. The four weekly flights will use Airbus A350 aircraft configured with 36 seats in the airline’s QSuites business class and 247 seats in economy class.

Launch of flights to San Francisco increases QR’s current network in the US to 55 weekly flights across nine gateways.

Photo: James Field

Regrowing the Network

Qatar Airways group chief executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are thrilled to welcome San Francisco as our newest destination. As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, we have made it a priority to reinstate our existing destinations, grow our network, and increase connectivity.”

San Francisco International Airport Director, Mr. Ivar C. Satero said, “We are proud to welcome Qatar Airways’ new nonstop service to Doha this December. As airlines restore travel destinations around the world, we applaud the vision of Qatar Airways to make this new route a reality.”

The addition of San Francisco will build onto QR’s current service to Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), and Washington, D.C. (IAD).

By mid-December, the carrier will fly 55 weekly flights to nine destinations in the US Connections to hundreds of American cities will be through its strategic partners American Airlines and JetBlue.

Photo: Aidan Pullino

Qatar Airways Services

The new Qatar Airways service will offer excellent connections from the U.S. to global destinations in Africa, India (subject to NOTAMS), Nepal, Pakistan, and South Africa among others.

Business Class passengers on these flights can enjoy the award-winning Qsuite business class seat. This option features sliding privacy doors with a ‘Do Not Disturb’ indicator. The Qsuite seat layout is a 1-2-1 configuration and provides passengers with a spacious, fully-private, socially-distanced Business Class product.

The schedule for the SFO flights is Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday on the follwing hours:

Doha (DOH) to San Francisco (SFO) QR737 departs at 08:15; arrives at 12:55, local times.

San Francisco (SFO) to Doha (DOH) QR738 departs at 14:55; arrives at 17:15+1, local times.