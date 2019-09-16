Qatar Airways Announce Osaka Route for 2020

LONDON – Qatar Airways has today announced it will launch services to its third Japanese destination being Osaka.

Services will commence from April 6 next year using its Airbus A350-900 aircraft, operating 36 seats in Business Class as well as 247 seats in Economy.

Services will commence on a five times per week service before being boosted to daily on June 23.

Commenting on the news was the airline’s group CEO His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker who emphasised delight over his third Japanese route.

“We are truly delighted to be bringing our award-winning service to Osaka, adding this highly sought after Japanese destination to our global network.”

“Osaka is a very important destination, and our service to the cosmopolitan city will enable us to provide a seamless journey for our passengers connecting from our extensive network of more than 160 destinations worldwide”, he added.

The five times per week service up to June 23 will operate on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays with the Tuesdays and Thursdays being added once it goes daily.

QR802 will depart Doha at 0210L before arriving into Osaka at 1750L the same day.

The return, QR803 will then depart Osaka at 2330L, before arriving back into Doha at 0450L.

Osaka will join a series of newly launched routes as well as routes to be launched over the next six to 12 months.

It has recently inaugurated services to the likes of Rabat (Morocco), Izmir (Turkey), Malta, Davao (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal) and Mogadishu (Somalia).

Picture of A7-ALU, the A350-900 in question landing at Cardiff Airport. Picture from Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways will add Langkawi (Malaysia) and Gaborone (Botswana) next month as well as Luanda (Angola) in March 2020.

This is all part of the airline’s initiative to achieve 250 destinations by 2022, which coincides with the FIFA World Cup in Doha.

It is part of the airline’s aim to be as connected to the globe as possible to bring in as much football tourism into the country.

It remains clear that the airline still has a list of destinations it wishes to announce, but where next will obviously remain a mystery.