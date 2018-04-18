Qatar Airways Announces Codeshare With Air Italy

MIAMI — Air Italy officialized a partnership with Qatar Airways under a new codeshare agreement that will offer its customers several connections between seven major destinations in Italy, Qatar, Maldives, and Singapore.

Starting on April 24, Air Italy’s “IG” code is expected to place on Qatar Airways flights between Doha and Rome-Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa, Pisa, and Venice, as well as Singapore and Maldives.

“The commencement of our partnership with Qatar Airways is good news for passengers of both airlines. Our passengers can now benefit from a new choice for visiting Doha or to reach, via Doha, the white sandy beaches of Maldives and one of the most modern and busy Asian city, such as Singapore,” Air Italy Deputy Executive Chairman, Marco Rigotti said.

Additionally, Qatar Airways will put the “QR” code on Air Italy flights between Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino, Naples, Olbia (Sardinia), Palermo and Catania (Sicily) and Lamezia Terme (Calabria), as well as from Rome Fiumicino and Olbia.

Qatar Airways first began flying to Italy in 2002 with a service from Doha to Milan. A year later, the airline launched direct service to Rome. In 2011, the airline started operating to Venice, and in 2016, launched a daily service to Pisa.

Exciting developments are on the horizon for @Air_Italy_, of which #QatarAirways Group holds a 49 per cent share… with a network expansion and increasing fleet to more than 50 aircraft by 2022! pic.twitter.com/3cTcLrmkKZ — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 26, 2018

In 2017, Qatar Airways acquired 49% of AQA Holding, the new parent company of Air Italy. Italy’s long-established privately owned airline was previously known as Meridiana.

However, in February this year, the airline announced a new phase of growth and development, starting with its brand new identity and livery as Air Italy. The new airline aims to acquire 50 aircraft by 2022 and has already committed to receiving 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, starting this month.

Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are pleased to be announcing this codeshare with the newly-launched Air Italy. The new agreement will provide seamless connectivity for Qatar Airways passengers arriving at our Italian gateways, onto further domestic destinations, enabling them to explore this beautiful country.

“This codeshare between Qatar Airways and Air Italy demonstrates the strengthening ties between Italy and Qatar; two countries that share many economic affiliations.”