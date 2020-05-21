Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways, American Airlines Begins Strategic Partnership

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • easyJet To Resume Flights in June LONDON – easyJet (U2) has this week announced it will resume flights on June 15, following severe suspensions in operations due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The airline has said...
  • Qatar Airways, American Airlines Begins Strategic Partnership LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR) and American Airlines (AA) have this week begun their strategic partnership that was signed in February this year. The partnership begins on AA’s domestic network,...
  

Qatar Airways, American Airlines Begins Strategic Partnership

Qatar Airways, American Airlines Begins Strategic Partnership
May 21
09:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR) and American Airlines (AA) have this week begun their strategic partnership that was signed in February this year.

The partnership begins on AA’s domestic network, with up to 1,000 flights featuring the QR name.

The 1,000 flights will connect with QR’ 10 U.S destinations that will take passengers onwards to Doha and beyond, depending on the customer’s itineary.

Photo: Clement Alloing

The following destinations from QR’s network in the U.S will be covered, which will connect onwards to 200 cities:

  • Chicago O’Hare
  • Dallas Fort Worth
  • Miami
  • Houston
  • Atlanta
  • Detroit
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul
  • Seattle
  • San Francisco

It is understood that additional codesharing arrangements including destinations within Central America and the Caribbean will be added, subject to the normal government approval process.

Commenting on the news is Simon Talling-Smith, the CCO of QR, who emphasised that this is the first step to expansion into the U.S market.

Photo: Jakkrit Prasertwit

“This codeshare is just the first step in renewing our long-term strategic partnership with American Airlines. The rollout of this domestic codeshare demonstrates our airlines are confident about the future and during this difficult time we continue to focus on how we can enhance the customer experience for our millions of passengers.”

“As two of the strongest airlines in the world, I have no doubt that we will overcome the current challenge and be well-positioned to continue providing our passengers the reliable, safe and award-winning service that they have come to trust from us.”

American Airlines will be placing its code on QR flights between the U.S. and to destinations within the Middle-East, Africa and Asia.

Also commenting on this milestone was Vasu Raja, the VP of Network Strategy for AA, who expressed pleasure over this deal.

Alan Wilson [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

“We are pleased that we’ve reached this important milestone with Qatar Airways. We look forward to welcoming Qatar Airways passengers throughout our domestic network as we continue to focus on the wellbeing of our customers, team members and the communities we serve during this uncertain time. This is just the beginning of a strong partnership and we have a very bright future ahead of us.”

Qatar Airways also said that it would look at “exploring the opportunity for American Airlines to operate flights between the U.S and Qatar, along with a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives to further strengthen this renewed partnership”, the statement said.

At the moment, the carrier is operating around 150 scheduled flights per week to 30 destinations as part of its ongoing effort to gradually increase operations in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

By the end of June, the carrier aims to expand such operations to 80 destinations, meaning more scheduled flights down the line.

The airline has also been a key player in providing around 200 charter flights, repatriating around one million people back to their respective home countries.

American Airlines’ first Boeing 787 taking off from Paine Field back in 2015. Courtesy: Brandon Farris

Its cargo wing has been conducting around 175 flights per day, transporting around 175,000, which is the equivalent of around 1,750 fully loaded Boeing 777 Freighters.

Overall, it remains clear that these strategic partnerships will be important for the likes of American and Qatar, especially as the industry is beginning to recover and ramp up operations as the this deadly virus subsides.

It will be interesting to see given the past battles between the US3 (American, Delta & United) and the ME3 (Emirates, Etihad & Qatar), whether such a conflict could eventually come to an end and result in more partnerships around the globe.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
American AirlinesFeaturedQatar Airways
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the European Correspondent for the magazine who has been actively trying to boost the presence in the continent.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0