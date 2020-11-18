MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) has announced that its codeshare agreement with Air Canada (AS) for travel between Doha and Toronto has been concluded.

According to the QR press release, sales have started for the first codeshare flight to operate from December 15, 2020. The agreement shows QR’s long-term commitment to Canadian passengers and strengthens Canada’s global connectivity to help the recovery of tourism and trade.

Qatar Airways passengers will now have seamless, one-stop connections to/from Toronto via Hamad International Airport (DOH). AS passengers will benefit from the opportunity to book travel between Toronto and Doha on QR flights and to more than 75 destinations in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Photo: James Fields/Airways

Comments from Qatar Airways CEO

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are delighted to secure this strategic codeshare agreement with Air Canada to provide our travelers with a seamless journey to and from Toronto with excellence in state-of-the-art and sustainable aircraft, safety, comfort, and onboard service.”

“The agreement will increase choices for thousands of passengers and allows for smooth connectivity to a significant number of new destinations – particularly throughout Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. By harnessing our complementary strengths, this agreement will also provide benefits to aid the recovery of international travel.”

The airline plans to rebuild its network to 126 destinations by the end of the IATA Winter Season, including 20 in Africa, 11 in the Americas, 42 in the Asia-Pacific, 38 in Europe, and 15 in the Middle East. With a strong schedule with regular or more frequencies, several towns will be served by the carrier.

Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Qatar Airways during the Pandemic

With three weekly flights to Montreal, QR started flying to Canada in June 2011 and expanded to four weekly flights in December 2018. In addition to charter flights to Vancouver, the airline has worked closely with the Government of Canada and its embassies across the world during the pandemic, briefly running three weekly services to Toronto to help carry over 40,000 passengers home to Canada.

The strategic investment of QR in a range of fuel-efficient, twin-engine aircraft, including the largest fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft, has enabled the carrier to continue flying throughout this crisis and positioned it perfectly to lead the sustainable recovery of international travel.

Three new state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000 aircraft were recently delivered to the QR, raising its total A350 fleet to 52 with an average age of only 2.6 years. The airline has grounded its fleet of Airbus A380s due to the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand, as it is not environmentally justifiable to operate such a large four-engine aircraft in the current market.

Additionally, a new initiative that allows travelers to voluntarily reduce the carbon emissions associated with their travel at the point of booking has also recently been launched by the carrier.

Featured image: Aidan Pullino/Airways

