MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) announced that it has taken delivery today of three additional Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. The airline is the largest operator of Airbus A350 with 52 in its fleet. The new planes feature Qatar’s Qsuite Business Class seat and will operate on long-haul routes.

The three aircraft are registered as A7-ANO, A7-ANQ, and A7-ANR. According to Aviation24.be, an undisclosed lessor is leasing the planes to QR. The airline now has 18 A350-1000s in its fleet with orders for a total of 42.

Photo: James Field

Operating through the Pandemic

In a company press release, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways is one of the few global airlines to have never stopped flying throughout this crisis. As one of the few airlines to continue taking delivery of new aircraft at this time, our strategic investment in modern, fuel-efficient twin-engine aircraft has enabled us to continue flying, taking over 2.3 million people home on more than 37,000 flights since the start of the pandemic.

Al Baker continued, “Due to COVID-19’s impact on travel demand, we will continue to fly greener and smarter by keeping our fleet of Airbus A380 grounded. It is not commercially or environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market.”

The airline’s internal benchmark compared the A380 to the A350 on several routes. On a typical one-way flight, the airline found the A350 produced a minimum of 16 fewer tones of carbon dioxide per block hour compared to the A380.

Qatar Airways operations are not dependent on any specific aircraft type. The airline’s fleet of 52 Airbus A350 and 30 Boeing 787 are the ideal choice for the most strategically important long-haul routes, according to the airline.

Rather than flying oversized aircraft due to limited aircraft options, QR has a variety of sustainable aircraft it can choose from to offer more flights with the right capacity in each market.