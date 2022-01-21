DALLAS – Today, Qatar Airways (QR) released a video that shows in great detail the extent of the paint damage experienced on 21 of its Airbus A350 aircraft.

Qatar Airways cites that these surface issues, previously reported by the airline, “cause the aircraft’s lightning protection system to be exposed and damaged.” As a result, these aircraft have been grounded at Doha International Airport (DOH).

Additionally, QR claims that its affected aircraft have experienced “cracking in the composite and damage [to] a high percentage of rivets on the aircraft fuselage.”

The video is the latest in the ongoing feud that has seen Qatar Airways halt the deliveries of 23 Airbus A350-1000s, lashing out publicly at Airbus over the surface quality of these jetliners.



Screenshots from Qatar’s Video, Showing A350 Paint Damage. | Photos: Qatar Airways

In response, Airbus requested an independent legal review, further criticizing the customer’s “ongoing mischaracterization” of these issues.

Qatar “strongly believes” that Airbus must conduct investigations to determine any possible steps necessary to resolve the issues.

Last year, Qatar Airways started a lawsuit against Airbus after the parties failed to find a solution. The airline is seeking US$600 million (€529 million) in compensation.

Yesterday, Airbus confirmed the termination of an order for 50 A321neos (40 A321neos and 10 A321LRs) that Qatar Airways renegotiated in 2016 after not taking delivery of its A320neos in December 2015.

Qatar Airways Airbus A350. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Qatar Airways’ A350s

The 97-second video released by Qatar shows extensive peeling and cracking paint in painstaking detail.

Featured in the video below are four of Qatar’s A350 aircraft, which are currently being stored at Doha International Airport (DIA). The four aircraft have an average age of 5.8 years.

21 of the airline’s A350 aircraft are currently grounded, including 16 of the smaller A350-900 model, and 5 of the longer A350-1000s.

Qatar received its first A350 on December 18, 2014, to much fanfare in anticipation of the airline’s rapid expansion goals.

According to Reuters, Finnair (AY) was the first to report these surface issues in its A350s as early as 2016. Other airlines experiencing similar issues include Air Caraïbes (TX), Cathay Pacific (CX), Etihad (EY), and Lufthansa (LH).

Featured Image: Alberto Cucini/Airways