LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR) has announced it will add its 12th gateway in the US with four-weekly flights to Atlanta (ATL) starting June 1.

The carrier will also significantly increase frequencies, adding an additional 13 weekly flights to operate a total of 83 weekly flights across its 12 gateways.

Flights Schedule

In line with the airline’s steady rebuild of its US network, QR plans to resume services and increase frequencies to several destinations:

Atlanta (four weekly flights starting 1st June)

Chicago (increasing to 10 weekly flights from 4th March)

Dallas-Fort Worth (increasing to 10 weekly flights from 2nd March)

Houston (increasing to daily flights from 14th March)

Miami (increasing to three weekly flights from 3rd July)

San Francisco (ramping up to daily flights by 2nd July)

Seattle (four weekly flights starting 29 January and ramping up to daily flights by 1st July)

Statement from Qatar Airways

Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of QR Group, said, “We are proud to be the leading Middle East airline providing safe and reliable connectivity to and from the United States via the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport (DOH).”

“Having never stopped flying to the U.S. throughout the pandemic, we have steadily rebuilt our network, gradually resuming destinations and adding more frequencies.”

“With the upcoming launch of Seattle and the resumption of Atlanta, we will reach 12 gateways in the U.S, two more than what we operated pre-COVID-19.”

