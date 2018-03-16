No More Stopovers on Dubai: Qantas Returns to Singapore from Next Week

MIAMI — The Australian carrier, Qantas will finally leave Dubai (DXB) on March 25, after four years of being a stopover for London and Sydney flights.

Qantas and Emirates had an alliance since April 2013 and from then, Dubai International Airport (DXB) became an important base for the network, but on August 2017 the Australian airline announced DXB replacement for Singapore (SIN).

The announcement came along with the shift of Melbourne-Dubai-London-Heathrow to Melbourne-Perth-London Heathrow. Qantas’ return to SIN will cause London and Sydney flights to stop in Asia, rather than the Middle East despite the alliance will keep on going.

The airline said the decision was taken to “reflect customer demand.”

According to these, the airline announced on Tuesday a new S$ 5 million partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) “to promote Singapore as a destination and a connecting gateway to Asia, Europe, and Australia.”

However, Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce, said the partnership is aimed at boosting the number of people traveling through Singapore from Australia and the UK. Even though back in August, he said the Qantas-Emirates alliance is “a great success, Qantas’ partnership has evolved to a point where Qantas no longer needs to fly its own aircraft through Dubai, and that means we can redirect some of our A380 flying into Singapore and meet the strong demand we’re seeing in Asia.”

From now on, Qantas will operate over 50 return services in to and out of Changi Airport each week, making it one of the largest foreign airlines to operate out of SIN.

“Australia and the UK have always been important source markets for Singapore, ranking 5th and 12th respectively in 2017,” said STB’s CEO, Lionel Yeo.

Qantas passengers will still be able to fly 77 weekly services on Emirates aircraft to Dubai from Australia with three stopover options between Australia and Europe: Dubai, operated by Emirates, or Perth and Singapore operated by Qantas.

As said by the aviation analyst, Alex Macheras, the return of the Airbus A380 onto the Sydney-Singapore-London and Melbourne-Singapore routes also means the return of a First Class cabin from Australia to Singapore, as well as Premium Economy. Until now, the routes were operated by two-class Airbus A330s.’

In 2017, Changi Airport received 62.2 million passengers of which 30% were transiting through the airport. London is SIN busiest long-haul destination and with Qantas’ new flights, the airport will offer a total of 53 weekly services between Singapore and London.

SIN is also the most connected international airport to Australia, both in terms of the number of city links and weekly seats available.