DALLAS – Australian carrier Qantas Airways (QF) has signed a contract with European planemaker Airbus to upgrade the carrier’s A321P2F fleet. QF signed the contract at this year’s Singapore Airshow. The upgrades feature modern cockpit displays and a new weather radar.

The Airbus A321 Passenger to Freighter (P2F) is a conversion of a normal passenger A321 to a freighter aircraft. QF became the first operator of the type with the delivery in 2020. Earlier this month, Lufthansa (LH) also took delivery of a similar aircraft. The aircraft can carry up to 27 tonnes.

The conversion program for the A320/A321 was launched in 2015 and is a joint venture between ST Engineering, Airbus and Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW). EFW already has experience with Airbus P2F conversions. The company has converted more than 400 aircraft, including Airbus A300, A310, and A330.

According to Airbus, the A321 P2F has many advantages. “The A321P2F offers the largest usable cargo volume in its category and generation.” The type also offers commonality with other Airbus passenger and freighter airplanes. Airbus therefore expects significant demand in this market segment for about 950 small freighter conversions.

Qantas currently operates three A321 P2F freighters. These aircraft are operated on domestic routes on behalf of Australia Post, which explains the livery.

The A321P2F has a maximum payload of 27 tonnes. Photo: Airbus

Qantas A321P2F Upgrades in Detail

The deal signed at the biennale aerospace event gives the three aircraft a significant upgrade. The airplanes will feature the “latest standard of LCD cockpit displays.” Each A321P2F will also get a new weather radar. Moreover, there will be an increase in their Extended-range Twin-engine Operation Performance Standards (ETOPS) to 180. This means the aircraft will be able to fly 3 hours away from the nearest alternate aircraft.

“We are very pleased that Qantas is entrusting Airbus’ engineering expertise to upgrade its aircraft to the latest technical standards”, said Klaus Roewe, Airbus Head of Customer Services. “This upgrade also shows how Airbus Customer Services is committed to keeping its in-service aircraft current with all modern capabilities, thus preserving the value of the assets and our customers’ long-term investments in our products.”

The upgrade shows QF is content with its new narrowbody freighter fleet. With this conversion and the new A350F widebody freighter aircraft, Airbus has a diverse offer to compete with Boeing in the freighter market.

Featured image: Qantas A321P2F enters into service. The airline currently operates three A321P2F aircraft. Photo: Airbus