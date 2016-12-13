Airways Magazine

Qantas Unveils Initial 787-9 Routes

December 13
2016
MIAMI — Qantas’ first Boeing 787-9 route will be a non-stop flight from Melbourne to Los Angeles, set to start in December next year, subject to final government and regulatory approval.

The 236-seat airliner will serve the route six times a week, replacing the Boeing 747-400 service, which currently fly twice a week, thus complementing the daily A380 flight on the route.

Qantas International CEO Gareth Evans said the arrival of the Dreamliner would be a “step change” for the airline and for customers, both in terms of operational efficiency and passenger comfort.

The equipment and frequency upgrade on the route will take the total number of weekly flights from nine to 13, and will give customers the convenience of a morning or afternoon departure from Melbourne on most days. Moreover, it will increase Qantas’ seat capacity on the route by 16 per cent.

To date, United Airlines also serves the route with a Boeing 787-9 daily flight, and Virgin Australia is set to resume services in April 2017.

The unveiling of the initial route comes days after Qantas announced a non-stop flight from Perth to London, to be launched in March 2018.

