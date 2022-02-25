DALLAS – During this week’s half-year financial results session, Qantas (QF) presented an update on Project Sunrise and its related A350-1000 pending order.

In 2020, QF was about to launch what was arguably one of the most exciting commercial aviation ventures ever. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Australian flag carrier announced it would put the highly anticipated project on hold.

Now, QF intends to order the Airbus A350-1000 by the middle of 2022 with a delivery date set for 2025. In terms of both the order timetable and the prospective delivery timeframe, everything has essentially been pushed back by two years, but the project lives on.

Image: Qantas, circa 2020

Project Sunrise

The project in question has to do with the dedicated fleet of 12 Airbus A350-1000 Ultra Long Range (ULR) aircraft, valued at around US$4.4bn in 2020 list prices. These aircraft would enable the carrier to continue with its strategy of global-haul operations for flights between 18 to 20 hours respectively.

Qantas already has this in place with some of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners that operated between London Heathrow (LHR) and Perth before the COVID took hold of the industry.

The flights with the A350-1000ULR would have enabled direct non-stop flights between both Sydney-London Heathrow and Sydney-New York’s JFK, thus removing the need for a stop-over elsewhere. For comparison, Singapore Airlines’ A350-900ULR presently flies nonstop between Singapore and New York, making it the world’s longest trip. That flight can take up to 18 hours and covers a distance of over 9,500 miles.

Both Airbus and Boeing were challenged by QF to develop a jet capable of accomplishing these trips. The airline announced plans to order the A350-1000 in December 2019, citing Airbus’ ability to add more fuel tanks and increase the maximum takeoff weight, allowing these planes to meet Qantas’ requirements.

Qantas was supposed to formally finalize the order by March 2020, allowing the carrier to begin flying in the first part of 2023. In May of 2020, QF CEO Alan Joyce spoke to Executive Traveller on how COVID-19 was to blame for putting the project on hold.

“We do think there is a huge potential for Project Sunrise but the time is not right now, given the impact that COVID-19 has had on world travel. But we do think there’s still a good business case for it, and a good opportunity.”

Featured image: A350-1000 Qantas. Photo: Airbus