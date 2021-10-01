MIAMI – There’s good news today for Australians wishing to travel abroad. Qantas (QF) says that it will move up to November 14 the day it resumes international flights.

This action follows the Australian Federal government’s move to reopen the country’s borders in November. Australia has endured one of the world’s most strict lockdown measures as it attempts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release today, QF says it will have three weekly round-trip flights to both London (LHR) and Los Angeles (LAX) using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The airline will add more flights as demand returns. Once the federal government announces the exact date that it will reopen the borders, the airline will also announce whether the flights will resume at an earlier or later date.

All passengers on these and other new QF international flights will need to show proof of vaccination and return a negative PCR COVID test 72 hours prior to departure. Also, those arriving in Australia will face a mandatory seven-day quarantine.

More international destinations will come online as Australian travel restrictions are eased at both the Federal and State levels.

Golden hour Qantas VH-ZNJ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (100 years livery). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Airline Comments

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said, “The early reopening of Australia’s international borders will mean so much to so many people, and it’s made possible by the amazing ramp-up of the vaccine rollout.

“We know Australians can’t wait to travel overseas and be reunited with their loved ones, and literally thousands are waiting to come back home. So, this faster restart is fantastic news. It also means we can get more of our people back to work sooner.

“We welcome the Federal Government’s decision and the work by the New South Wales Government to facilitate the home quarantine approach that makes this feasible. We look forward to other States and Territories getting on board.”

The airline currently has 126 aircraft in its fleet, 11 being Boeing 787-9s. It received the first of the type almost exactly four years ago on October 17, 2017. Great Southern Land, registered VH-ZNA was configured for 236 passengers including 42 in business class and 28 in premium economy.