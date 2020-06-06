Airways Magazine

Qantas Airways Reiterates Commitment to Sydney-London Route

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Qantas Airways Reiterates Commitment to Sydney-London Route

Qantas Airways Reiterates Commitment to Sydney-London Route
June 06
11:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Qantas Airways (QF) has reiterated its commitment to Sydney-London flights when the airline has the financial ability to support the operation.

During a tourism industry webcast, Qantas CEO, Alan Joyce said, “I think the business case for doing it is very strong,”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic came, QF had intended to order up to 12 A350 aircraft. These would exclusively operate the Sydney to London and Sydney to New York routes.

“The aircraft are not going anywhere,” Joyce added. “When we are comfortable in doing it and have the financial strength to do it, we will be doing it.”

Waiting for international border restrictions to relax

During the COVID-19 pandemic, QF grounded 220 of its aircraft. All the carrier’s international flights have been halted, except for government repatriation flights and cargo.

Earlier this week, QF announced that its regional and domestic flights, along with Jetstar, would start to increase with the relaxing of Australian state border restrictions.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Qantas Airways
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Thomas Saunders

Thomas Saunders

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0