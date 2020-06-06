Qantas Airways Reiterates Commitment to Sydney-London Route

MIAMI – Qantas Airways (QF) has reiterated its commitment to Sydney-London flights when the airline has the financial ability to support the operation.

During a tourism industry webcast, Qantas CEO, Alan Joyce said, “I think the business case for doing it is very strong,”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic came, QF had intended to order up to 12 A350 aircraft. These would exclusively operate the Sydney to London and Sydney to New York routes.

“The aircraft are not going anywhere,” Joyce added. “When we are comfortable in doing it and have the financial strength to do it, we will be doing it.”

Waiting for international border restrictions to relax

During the COVID-19 pandemic, QF grounded 220 of its aircraft. All the carrier’s international flights have been halted, except for government repatriation flights and cargo.

Earlier this week, QF announced that its regional and domestic flights, along with Jetstar, would start to increase with the relaxing of Australian state border restrictions.