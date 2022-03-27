Qantas Launches First Dallas-Melbourne Nonstop Flight

DALLAS – Starting December 2, Australian flag carrier Qantas (QF) will begin service to Melbourne from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner will operate the route four times weekly.

The new route will be the first time a nonstop passenger service has been established between Texas and Melbourne and will complement QF’s present service between DFW and Sydney, which resumed on February 16 and has been one of the airline’s most successful routes, according to the airport.

Dallas-Fort Worth will be the only non-West Coast airport to offer non-stop service to Melbourne Airport (MEL), the second busiest airport in Australia, colloquially known as Tullamarine Airport. Conversely, travelers from Australia will benefit from DFW’s status as the “world’s most connected airport,” with access to destinations across the United States and Latin America.

Qantas is Australia’s largest airline by fleet size, international flights, and international destinations. Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner VH-ZND. Photo: Aidan Pullino/Airways

Comments from Dallas-Fort Wirth Airport

Sean Donohue, chief executive officer at DFW, said, “DFW Airport is pleased to welcome Qantas non-stop service to Melbourne.”

“Both regions are experiencing rapid growth and this addition will provide new opportunities for international business ties, tourism and economic development.”

The airport is experiencing strong growth in new routes and air service relaunches. With the addition of Melbourne, DFW will provide customers with non-stop service to 71 international destinations.

Featured image: Qantas VH-ZNE Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Johann Heske/Airways