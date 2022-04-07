DALLAS – Qantas (QF) and Jetstar (JQ) today announced a slew of new nonstop routes connecting Sydney (SYD) to India and South Korea.

Qantas will be flying from Sydney to Bengaluru (BLR) four times a week on the Airbus A330, and flights will commence on September 14, according to a company release. QF will continue connecting Melbourne (MEL) and New Delhi (DEL).

The release also detailed heavy South Korean expansion; QF subsidiary JQ will begin low-cost, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service three times a week between SYD and Seoul (ICN) starting on November 2.

The Australian flag carrier will begin operating the Airbus A330 between SYD and ICN on December 10, according to the release.

Jetstar Airways Airbus A320-232 registered as VH-VGV, the much larger Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner will operate the Seoul route. Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways

Partnership, Growth for Tourism, and Beyond

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in the release that “Sydney is one of the world’s truly global cities and these new direct flights to India and Korea will make it easier for millions of people to come here.”

Joyce further referenced the recent “Australia-India free trade agreement” and South Korea’s status as “Australia’s fourth-largest trading partner” as the drivers behind the new route.

According to the release, QF also announced an intent to develop a codeshare agreement with IndiGo (6E) designed to allow QF passengers more connectivity within India.

Evoking a pioneering Australian spirit, QF and JQ are aggressively but methodically expanding a robust global presence amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As Joyce noted in the release, “Australia is back on the map for international travelers.”

Featured image: Qantas Airbus A330-303 registered as VH-QBP, the Qantas A330 fleet will be operating the Bengaluru route. Photo: Malcolm Nason / Airways